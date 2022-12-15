Well, here's something we didn't think we'd be reporting on today. The popular energy drink company G-Fuel has announced that it will be releasing a special formula based on the boss character 'The Great Mighty Poo' from Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Shipping to customers in April 2023, the concoction is said to take inspiration from The Great Mighty Poo's favourite food: corn. It'll cost a rather hefty $59.99 but will also come packed with a Youtooz 'The Mighty Poo' vinyl figure (which actually looks pretty cool and we almost want one ourselves...). You can pre-order one for yourself by heading over to the G-Fuel website right now.

Here's some more information from G-Fuel:

🎵He is THE GREAT MIGHTY POO, and he’s going to throw his sh … 🎵 Err, you know the rest of the song. Inspired by Rare Ltd.’s hilarious classic platformer “Conker’s Bad Fur Day,” G FUEL’s flavor scientists ventured into the bowels of The Great Mighty Poo’s lair to pick out the finest morsels from his aromatic abode: CORN! As a matter of fact, we’re positively FLUSH with juicy corn niblets (don’t worry, we’ve cleaned them off)!

Get energized for any “Bad Fur Day” that comes your way with this delicious Tropical Corn Soda mix, whether you find yourself surfing on a river of lava, battling evil teddy bears or, yes, encountering a giant mountain of poo who just happens to sing “Sloprano.” Each Collector’s Box comes with a 40-serving tub featuring Conker, Berri and the Great Mighty Poo himself, along with an exclusive Youtooz 'The Mighty Poo' Vinyl Figure!

While the vinyl figure certainly looks nice, we're nevertheless not entirely convinced by a drink based on, well... faeces. We're definitely not keen on trying it out ourselves, so if you wind up getting one of these, be sure to let us know how it tastes!

What do you make of G-Fuel's pooey energy formula? Will you be pre-ordering one for yourself? Head down to the comments and let us know! Oh, and have some more caviar.