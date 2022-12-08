Did You Know Gaming is apparently the latest victim of a "Nintendo of America" copyright takedown. According to the popular YouTube channel (best known for documenting long-lost video game history), its recent Heroes of Hyrule video received a copyright strike.

"Nintendo has removed our Heroes of Hyrule video from YouTube. This was a journalistic video documenting a game that Retro Studios pitched to Nintendo nearly 20 years ago. This is an attempt by a large corporation to silence whatever journalism they don't like, and a slap in the face for video game history preservation. We are exploring all available options to restore the video."

Did You Know Gaming's research revealed Heroes of Hyrule was styled like Final Fantasy Tactics, and would have been focused on three heroes who were tasked with rescuing Link. In the end, Nintendo rejected Retro's pitch before any gameplay prototype could be completed.

This isn't the first time we've seen a copyright strike like this and there's nothing stopping companies from issuing copyright claims in these sorts of scenarios. Last week, Did You Know Gaming also released a video about another long-lost Retro pitch known as Metroid Tactics. You can learn more about this project and also Heroes of Hyrule in our previous coverage.