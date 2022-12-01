Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has a number of live service features and today marks the launch of the first Ranked Battle series.

Ranked Battle: Series 1 allows trainers around the globe to participate in special battles to help them get to Master Rank. You can use certain pocket monsters in battle (see below). If you participate, you'll score some rewards when the season finishes.

This event runs from now until 31st January 2023. TPC has also "identified an issue related to game balance in Ranked Battles". This will be resolved this issue when the season officially starts. Here are the full details about Series 1:

What are Ranked Battles? Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Ranked Battles allow you to test your Trainer skills in head-to-head battles with players around the world. Each Trainer's skill in battle is tracked by their rank, which changes based on their Trainer's battle results. Trainers are matched up with other players of similar rank to ensure even competition.

Timers: Total Time - 20 minutes, Player Time - 7 minutes, Preview Time - 90 seconds, Turn Time - 45 seconds

Eligible Pokémon: Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex are eligible to participate. Certain Pokémon may not be used - only Pokémon obtainable in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet games are eligable.

What is a series? A series defines the regulations used in Ranked Battles and official online competitions during certain time periods. The same regulations are maintained for the duration of a series. Look out for information on which series regulations will be used for each Ranked Battles season and official Online Competition.

