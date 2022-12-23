It may well still be very much pre-Christmas as we hear this news, but The Pokémon Company is looking to the next big event as it has announced the New Year's 2023 celebration for Pokémon GO.

The event will run from 31st December, 2022, at 8:00p.m. through until 4th January, 2023, at 8:00p.m. (local time). During this period, the game is set to really amp up the festivities with special outfits and poses for your avatars, wild Pokémon will be appearing in their finery too with hats a-plenty and there are also some familiar faces hatching from eggs.

We have assembled a list of everything that it going on throughout the event from the Pokémon GO website, read on to find out the all the details.

Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 event

New Pokémon

The event will see the game debut of Pikachu wearing a party top hat - with some shiny variants being out in the wild.

On top of this, you will be able to get a Noctowl wearing a New Year's outfit by evolving Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit during the event.

Avatar Items

The New Year's 2023 event will bring with it two new avatar items which can each be bought from the in-game shop. Both the Pikachu Party Hat and the Party Popper Pose will appear in the store at the start of the event and will remain there once it is over.

There will also be themed stickers available during the period. These can be redeemed by spinning Poké Stops, opening gifts, or purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during the celebratory period:

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Wurmple wearing a party hat

Eggs

Each of the following Pokémon will be available to hatch from 7km Eggs during the event, with Shiny variants available of each:

Azurill

Cleffa

Elekid

Igglybuff

Magby

Pichu wearing a party hat

Smoochum

Togepi

Tyrogue

Wynaut

Field Research Tasks

There will be New Year's-themed Research Tasks available during the event, providing Stardust as a reward for completion.

Raids

The following Pokémon will be appearing in One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega Raids across the event. A Shiny variant is available of each.

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat

Charmander wearing a party hat

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Squirtle wearing a party hat

Three-Star Raids



Gengar wearing a party hat

Nidorino wearing a party hat

Raticate wearing a party hat

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat

Five-Star Raids



Reshiram

Mega Raids



Mega Steelix

Event Bonuses

The New Year's 2023 event will see two Egg-based event bonuses put in place throughout its runtime. The first of these halves Egg hatching distance for those placed in an incubator, while the second grants a quarter hatching distance for for the first three Eggs hatched in the app widget.

What are you the most excited to see in this year's event? Let us know in the comments!