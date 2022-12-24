Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PlatinumGames has finally shared an update about the next DLC update for The Wonderful 101: Remastered.

As you might recall, Luka's Mission was one of the stretch goals on the Kickstarter. Platinum has now provided a sneak peek of this upcoming content. This will take on the form of a classic 2D side-scroller, with Luka as the star. And there's no mention of when exactly this DLC will be released at this stage. (Note: activate subtitles in the video below)

This sneak peak follows the 'Prince Vorkken' DLC, which was released earlier this year in August. If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review. Kickstarter issues aside, it's still a memorable action game that's well worth a look.