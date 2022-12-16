Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Outright Games has announced that Peppa Pig's next step into the world of video games, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, will be landing on the Switch 10th March, 2023.

Following on from the rampant success of last year's My Friend Peppa Pig (which, as noted by the publisher, "had a higher Metacritic score than AAA titles including Battlefield 2042"), the next game will see Peppa and co. heading out on a globe-spanning adventure by plane, train or boat. There's no concern for the family's carbon trotter-print here.

Much like the previous title, World Adventures will be an interactive experience which plays out much like one of the award-winning show's episodes. This time around, you will be able to create your own family of Peppa-like characters (much like Spirited Away, we suppose) and watch them interact with the show's regulars.

For a little more information on what the game entails as well as some new screenshots, check out the following from Outright Games:

It’s time to pack those suitcases and hit the road with Peppa. New York City is calling – and so are Paris, Australia, London and many more locations with new characters to meet, exciting quests to try and lots of accessories to dress up in and collect along the way.

There’s also fun to be had closer to home! Players can create a dazzling house in Peppa’s neighbourhood and decorate it with collectibles and souvenirs from their travels around the world. Fans can even turn their family into PEPPA PIG characters and make them part of the story!

We're not saying that this is going to necessarily rush to the top of our GOTY 2023 lists, but who knows? The previous title was very well received so there is every chance that developers Pentoons Studio and Hasbro can bring home the bacon once again (sorry)!

Will you be p-p-picking up a Peppa in March? Oink your thoughts in the comments below!