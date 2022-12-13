Red Art Games has announced that the upcoming 3D action title ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni from developer Kenei Design will be getting a physical release for the Switch, launching on April 21st, 2023 for $39.99 / €39.99.

Pre-orders will begin later this week on December 15th at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET via the official Red Art Games website. Customers who pre-order will receive a bonus tote bag and a keychain at no extra cost, while all boxed copies of the game will come with two bonus downloadable items: “Kuuta’s Travel Tool: Camouflage Crest” and “Kanna’s Kimono: Skull Pattern”.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni was officially announced during the latest Indie World Showcase back in November of this year, which also featured the likes of Sports Story, Venba, World of Horror, and Goodbye World.

If you're not fussed about physical editions, then a digital copy of ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni might be more up your alley, launching on March 9th, 2023.

For a reminder of what to expect from the game, check out the announcement trailer below:

Will you be picking up a physical edition of ONI, or are you happy with a digital copy? Share your thoughts in the usual place.