We saw the cover of this season's Nintendo Magazine a few weeks back now - a gorgeous 3D render of a Splatoon 3 Inkling and Smallfry - but with the content only available in Japanese, we had to be content with just looking at the pictures. Fortunately, a digital copy of the mag is now available in English, featuring many excerpts from the Japanese original.
Amongst all of this Nintendo-y goodness is an interview with Deep Cut, an introduction to the Paldea region from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, tips and tricks for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and much more.
Ever wanted to take a look at a day in the life of an Umbra Witch? This issue even has that too! Now that we have an English translation to hand, we can unpack all of this content ourselves while we get cozy in the run up to the Holidays.
The English translation can be found by following the link in the above tweet. Alternatively, you can access the issue from the official Nintendo site.
This year's Summer issue showed off Kirby as the cover star, with a multi-page spread dedicated to the series' 30th anniversary. With Splatoon 3 gracing the cover now, we wonder who will be next to take on the mantle in 2023...
Are you excited to give this season's issue a read? Let us know in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (3)
They're still making Nintendo Magazines?
There was an Australian one during the Wii U era, if memory serves (particularly ironic given what a flop the Wii U was too, further limiting its reach), and I bought a few issues, though there was very little point in doing so as they imparted very little information that I didn't already know (and/or care about).
I kind of miss them though. I would probably still buy the odd issue if they were still around.
I used to read magazines all the time as a kid (with football ones like MOTD and GOAL! being two of the biggest for me) so this brings back some nice memories. Had a scan through the Deep Cuy interview myself and can confirm: it's pretty goddamn adorable.
It's got some amount of Splatoon lore in this magazine. Apparently, the Splatoon equivalent of the Ultraman series exists.
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...