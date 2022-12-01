It's December folks, and you know what that means: yes, it's time to start each morning with a cheap little chunk of chocolate from our advent calendars.

Not only that though, but Nintendo has added a bunch of fresh icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for Nintendo Switch Online. This time, they're Splatoon 3 themed and will be available from now until January 9th, 2023. Five sets will be in rotation for the duration of the next month or so, refreshing every week on a Wednesday.

"Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can customize the user icon of the Nintendo Switch console by exchanging platinum points. Splatoon 3 icon parts are also being distributed from today, so please take advantage of it. The lineup of parts will be replaced every week."

In case you missed it, Splatoon 3's 'Chill Season' has also kicked off today for all Switch Online members and will introduce new weapons, stages, game modes, gear and victory emotes. We'll have more info, including our impressions on the new content, very soon.

For all the details on current Missions and Rewards icons, be sure to check out our full guide for more info: