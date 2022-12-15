Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Fans of piercing noise might be pleased to hear that Play Nintendo - the official kid-led YouTube channel for all things Switch - is starting a new series called Kids Play! (no prizes for guessing what it entails).

Just in case you were wondering, the Kids Play! series will see different groups of children going head to head in a number of uber-clean family-friendly competitions on the Switch. The series trailer teases that there will be a good amount of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars and Nintendo Switch Sports to be had, with the presenters' energy levels never being higher.

We can't say that this series immediately jumped out to our grumpy old tastes, but there is sure to be a younger-positioned audience for this kind of squeaky-clean content out there somewhere.

There is currently no notice for when the first episode in the series will drop, but we imagine that it won't be too long looking at all of the footage in the trailer.

Will you be tuning in for Kids Play?