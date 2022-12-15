Fans of piercing noise might be pleased to hear that Play Nintendo - the official kid-led YouTube channel for all things Switch - is starting a new series called Kids Play! (no prizes for guessing what it entails).
Just in case you were wondering, the Kids Play! series will see different groups of children going head to head in a number of uber-clean family-friendly competitions on the Switch. The series trailer teases that there will be a good amount of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars and Nintendo Switch Sports to be had, with the presenters' energy levels never being higher.
We can't say that this series immediately jumped out to our grumpy old tastes, but there is sure to be a younger-positioned audience for this kind of squeaky-clean content out there somewhere.
There is currently no notice for when the first episode in the series will drop, but we imagine that it won't be too long looking at all of the footage in the trailer.
Will you be tuning in for Kids Play? Take a time out in the comments and let us know!
Image: Mario Party Superstars
Title starts with: "Nintendo Announces..."
👀!!!!!
Then I read the rest of the title.
You can't just pull my leg like that. 😔
is this the replacement for nintendo minute? cant wait to find out their review on upcoming titles such as fire emblem engage
Good for them! Once these kids are inevitably let go by Nintendo, they can start a podcast about their time working with the company, a la Kit & Krista, and they'll be making bank well into their pre-teen years.
Neat! I bet my kids will like this. I don't let them watch video game streamers (CREEPIEST PEOPLE ALIVE), so this should be a happy middle ground.
yeah they sure do
Thought this was the announcement for Mario Party 3 on the NSO Expansion Pack for a second. Me and my imagination!
Why do they need to make a second channel for kids when Nintendo is just for kids anyway?
Kids and casuals!!!!
Firstly, I cannot believe they brought back PLAY NINTENDO of all things. Secondly, I'm definitely going to give this one a pass: I watched a bit of PN back during the 3DS days and I have nothing against the people on it, but these kinds of loud ,kid-based web series are just a bit insufferable to me nowadays. Wish them well though (hopefully they brought back the Piranha Plant puppet as well).
Didn't Nintendo recently show stats that demonstrated how most of their audience is in their 20s and that there are about the same amount of young children playing Switch as there are 45 year olds playing Switch? What is the point of this?
@steely_pete Even if they’re not the majority of Switch owners there will still be millions of kids who own one, plus this stuff also helps market to kids who don’t. Why would you just market to one audience when you have content that appeals to several
This might be the one Nintendo show where the participants aren't as stiff as cardboard for fear of expressing any non-company-approved sentiments. Probably will need to be highly edited, but I guess that goes for most stuff with actual children.
Saw the image and got excited thinking this was a Superstars DLC...
@steely_pete if Nintendo is a brand that plays an important part of their childhood, when they grow up they will buy Nintendo again
