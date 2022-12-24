It's been a busy week on the Switch front with Nintendo hosting a special indie event featuring a bunch of game announcements. One of the many titles revealed was the action RPG Mortal Shell: Complete Edition.

The Switch version will include all of the content updates and DLC in one package. This includes the game-altering Virtuous Cycle expansion (a new roguelike mode), the new playable character Hadern, and the Rotten Autumn content update - adding a new mini-quest, photo mode and much more.

If this wasn't already exciting enough, retailer listings across websites such as Amazon have now revealed the game will be receiving a physical release on the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Everything). The current launch date is down as February. It's also noted how this version will include "all released DLC". Here's a look at the box art:

If you're not familiar with Mortal Shell, it's described as a "deep action-RPG" set in a "shattered world" and draws inspiration from the Dark Souls series and genre. Your task is to face off against formidable foes and "discover your true purpose" (via Steam). Below is a look at the official Switch trailer: