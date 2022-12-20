Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Klabater has brought the biggest monsters you can think of to the Switch today, as the popular strategy game Kaiju Wars has stomped onto the eShop.

In this monster movie-inspired game, you take control of the mayor as they command an army and struggle to take down Godzilla-esque creatures. All those monster movies you grew up watching? You're the one facing off against the creatures, now.

With five types of kaiju to fend off, each with unique skills and types of destruction as well as the ability to mutate, you'll need to help construct buildings to lure these monsters away from the city and target them to take them down. The retro VCR-style visuals make you feel like you're playing through an old '80s video game over and over — and hey, you've got to see all of the monsters, haven't you?

Here's what to expect from the game from Klabater:

Command the Army 1) We need more time! - Play as the mayor of Floatio city, tasked with holding off the overwhelming strength of a kaiju attack. Park tanks and jets in the monster's path to slow it down (don't worry, we have a good insurance policy)

2) Construct buildings! - Build sacrificial army bases and airfields to distract the kaiju and line the city streets with fodder

3) Deploy experimental weapons! - order freeze rays and transforming mechas into the fight to keep the kaiju at bay

4) Evacuate! - Our chief scientist is working on an anti-monster serum, but it's not ready yet! Be prepared to evacuate the laboratory using transport trucks, boats, or planes when the kaiju get too close

Fight the KAIJU! 1) Five unique kaiju - Each specializing in different types of destruction.

2) They mutate! - Tremble in fear as each kaiju grows stronger and gains devastating abilities through mid-level mutations.

3) Unstoppable! - Kaiju can't be killed, but can only be slowed down and forced to fall back... for now. Pepper them with ammunition, if you can..

4) Predictable! - They move towards the nearest building, and those scientists have matched the exact odds as to where they might go next. Use this info wisely!

Campaign Mode! 1) Uncover the mystery - Strange things are happening: frequent volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes. Find out why over the course of a 15+ hour story-based campaign

2) Embark on a Campaign - Play missions from all over the world as you progress through the globe-trotting fight against kaiju. Test your wits in tactical puzzles, command dozens of units in large-scale scenarios, and fend off repeated attacks while developing your city economically in city defense missions

3) Upgrade your ACES - Veteran ACE units accompany you throughout your campaign. Spend medals to upgrade and customize your top fighters

4) Customize your Project Deck - Unlock powerful Project cards, customize your deck, and bring your best strategy to protect the city from monstrous Kaiju!

