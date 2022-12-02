Before Monster Hunter Rise was even released on Nintendo Switch, it was revealed the new game would be getting a PC release roughly a year later. The base game was then followed up by the Sunbreak expansion earlier this year in June.

Now, in another update, Capcom's long-running series is no longer a Nintendo Switch Switch console exclusive. Capcom has announced Rise will be coming to the PlayStation (PS4, PS5), Xbox (Series X|S, Windows), and Game Pass on 20th January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will then follow in Spring 2023 on these same platforms.

On PlayStation, the game will support 4K, 60 FPS or 1080P, 120 FPS (with compatible screens). Players can expect the same options on Xbox platforms, and Game Pass will allow players to hunt as long as they have a subscription.

These new releases of the game will no doubt increase sales of Rise and Sunbreak which have now surpassed the 10 million sales mark collectively. Unfortunately, if you are hoping to continue your adventures in one of these newer versions, you'll have to start again as cross-play and cross-save is not supported across different platforms.

Capcom mentioned last October how it was apparently unable to add this function between PC and Nintendo Switch: