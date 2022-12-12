Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Super Rare Games has announced that it's bringing Cuddle Monster Games' gorgeous-looking roguelike twin-stick shooter Lone Ruin to Switch on 12th January 2023.

As an explorer, you'll be delving into a long-abandoned city which is full of powerful magic. This place was once home to a thriving civilisation, but a mysterious power corrupted it and caused those living there to go mad. Now, thousands of years later, you're after that same, mysterious power, and are on a mission to find out exactly what happened.

You'll be fighting dangerous creatures and trying to survive the onslaughts of enemies with your powerful magic skills. Put up defensive shields so you can walk into foes. Aim from a distance with long-range magic. Create magical swords with your powers. Pick your favourite build and customise your skills on each run.

Here's more info on the game from the eShop page:

Lone Ruin is a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with a focus on replayability. Play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power and venture in a ruined magical city, built atop a source of magic used by olden mages to power and transform themselves. Dive deeper and deeper, battling your way through twisted creatures, utilising your very own magic abilities to ultimately reach the center of the Lone Ruin.

An ancient city enveloped by magic. What once was a buzzy civilisation and people living in harmony with the magic surrounding them has long since been driven mad and twisted beyond recognition by the very magic that used to help sustain them. What could have corrupted this city? Having heard the legends, you, a gifted spellcasting explorer, arrive at these hostile ruins a millenia later with the goal of seeking this ancient power and finally cleansing the city of the corruption it was consumed by all those years ago. The answer probably lies in the center of Lone Ruin… if you can make it there. Fight your way through blood-pumping battles and more than a whole host of enemies and multiple bosses in several distinct, hellishly vibrant areas. Don't let the horrifying creatures get the best of you! It’s dangerous to go ‘lone, so pick the spell that best fits your play style to survive the hazards of the Lone Ruin. Maximise your destructive magical setup combo through the many upgrades and customisation options available as you venture deeper into the ruins via your chosen path. Looking for a different challenge? Take on the Survival mode for a timed, wave-based game mode. How long can you survive against the rising difficulty and increasingly tougher foes?

If you think Cuddle Monster Games is a cute name for a studio, you're not wrong, but this development team has a reputation for making fast-paced shooters — this is the name behind Hell is Other Demons, after all, and this looks to be even more action-oriented.

Combine fast-paced magical roguelike action with beautiful pixel art graphics, a moody atmosphere, and blood-pumping music, and we're in. Just have a look at some screens from the game — we love those vibrant purples and blues amidst the dark backdrops:

Lone Ruin is out on 12th January 2023 — that's only a month away! Are you itching for this game to cast a spell on you? Let us know in the comments.