Just weeks after the World Cup, Level-5 has shared another look at its upcoming title Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (previously known as Inazuma Eleven: Heroes’ Great Road).

The latest teaser artwork shows off a new character. His name hasn't been revealed just yet, but he's apparently an extremely talented player who will play an important role in the game's storyline. Level-5's CEO Akihiro Hino added to this:

“So for this Inazuma Eleven, we reconstructed the story to simultaneously depict protagonist Unmei’s rise from the bottom to success, and the agony of those already at the top from different perspectives.”

Along with this, the company has also shared a new trailer - highlighting some of the previously detailed mechanics and gameplay.

You can learn more about the finer points of the game in our previous coverage: