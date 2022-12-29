Inazuma Eleven
Image: Level-5

Just weeks after the World Cup, Level-5 has shared another look at its upcoming title Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (previously known as Inazuma Eleven: Heroes’ Great Road).

The latest teaser artwork shows off a new character. His name hasn't been revealed just yet, but he's apparently an extremely talented player who will play an important role in the game's storyline. Level-5's CEO Akihiro Hino added to this:

“So for this Inazuma Eleven, we reconstructed the story to simultaneously depict protagonist Unmei’s rise from the bottom to success, and the agony of those already at the top from different perspectives.”

Inazuma Eleven
Image: Level-5

Along with this, the company has also shared a new trailer - highlighting some of the previously detailed mechanics and gameplay.

You can learn more about the finer points of the game in our previous coverage:

In somewhat related news, Akihiro Hino also spoke to the Japanese publication Famitsu recently, outlining the year ahead for Level-5 and teasing "many new titles" to celebrate 25 years (via Gematsu):

“LEVEL-5 will celebrate its 25th anniversary. In 2022, I feel like I personally put my heart and soul into Megaton Musashi, but in 2023, we will announce many new titles, so I hope to make an even bigger impact as a company. I’m going to do my best with the mentality of ‘Making our presence known going forward.'”

More details about this upcoming title will be shared in February 2023. What are your early impressions of the new Inazuma Eleven game for Switch? What would you like to see from Level-5 in 2023? Comment below.

[source gematsu.com]