CD Projekt Red yesterday announced The Witcher 3 "free next-gen update" would be arriving on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on December 14th. In the same update, it's also reconfirmed the Netflix DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of the game:

The free Netflix DLC, based on the The Witcher series on Netflix, was originally announced back in June alongside the next-gen update. More details about the new update will be shared by CDPR next week on Twitch.





The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. More details and gameplay reveal will be shared next week on REDstreams.

In related news, the Netflix series recently announced Henry Cavill would be departing from the show. He'll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.