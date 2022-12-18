The long-running RPG series Grandia is apparently gearing up for some big celebrations to celebrate 25 years. In a brief post on social media, GungHo Online mentioned how the company had some exciting stuff planned for new and old.
"Greetings, adventurers! #GRANDIA is about to turn 25, can you believe it? We have some exciting celebrations planned for GRANDIA fans, new and old, so stay tuned!"
Grandia originally started out on the Sega Saturn in 1997 and in more recent years, received a special high-definition collection (comprised of the first and second game) on the Nintendo Switch. While it wasn't the best remaster, it's still well worth a look.
What would you like to see next from the Grandia series? Comment below.
@Liam_Doolan Maybe we'll get a Grandia Collection 2 with Grandia Extreme and Grandia 3 which are the only two games missing from the first collection?
Can we get an update to the Grandia Collection on switch to up that frame rate?? G2 is one of my favorite RPGs of all time but the port for the collection was trash. It deserved better. How about a ground up remake? Haha
