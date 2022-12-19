Here are the full patch notes:

Additions

- "Battle speed" option

- Statistics comparison before combat

- Alternate route seeking by the AI when the target cell is occupied by an ally (only in Modern Mode)

- DPAD navigation in scenario map tile by tile

- Direct attack on enemies by selecting the red square on the scenario map

- Save panel after the campaign is completed (no autosave deletion)

- Death animation on the arena when BODY is destroyed

- A "thank you" sound after a purchase in a shop.

- Minigun animation when firing



Improvements



- Katakana and hiragana characters are now available when entering name

- More seamless transition from the map to combat.

- Improved Wanzer jumping animation

- CHAFF is constantly hitting, and the defender does not perform guard animation.

- Better music looping

- Music is paused before combat and resumed after combat

- When attacking "only body" machines, the DUEL and GUIDE skills do not appear

- Changed "open command menu" from Y to B button.

- Improved the workshop's ambient sounds

- Player now returns to enemy selection after combat in the arena

- Localization tweaks



Fixes



- Incorrect MISS and GUARD text position on the arena when attacking from afar

- Bug with the GUARD value when equipped with a missile launcher

- USN 10 scenario bug (cannot complete the mission if all enemies are killed before the third turn)

- Sorting bug in the workshop (wrong item purchased after sorting)

- Enemies no longer try to attack with destroyed arms

- Enemies will now attack with only one arm destroyed

- DOUBLE and SWITCH skills sometimes softlocking the game

- Shop setup bug (a grip weapon was not added to the stash after purchasing an arm with an internal weapon)

- Bug when rockets or bullets pass through the ground

- When using an ACID item, the shoulder weapon and shield were not affected

- Bug with incorrect shoulder weapon type in setup after shield mounting

- Other minor bugs

[source twitter.com]