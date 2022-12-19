Here are the full patch notes:
Additions
- "Battle speed" option
- Statistics comparison before combat
- Alternate route seeking by the AI when the target cell is occupied by an ally (only in Modern Mode)
- DPAD navigation in scenario map tile by tile
- Direct attack on enemies by selecting the red square on the scenario map
- Save panel after the campaign is completed (no autosave deletion)
- Death animation on the arena when BODY is destroyed
- A "thank you" sound after a purchase in a shop.
- Minigun animation when firing
Improvements
- Katakana and hiragana characters are now available when entering name
- More seamless transition from the map to combat.
- Improved Wanzer jumping animation
- CHAFF is constantly hitting, and the defender does not perform guard animation.
- Better music looping
- Music is paused before combat and resumed after combat
- When attacking "only body" machines, the DUEL and GUIDE skills do not appear
- Changed "open command menu" from Y to B button.
- Improved the workshop's ambient sounds
- Player now returns to enemy selection after combat in the arena
- Localization tweaks
Fixes
- Incorrect MISS and GUARD text position on the arena when attacking from afar
- Bug with the GUARD value when equipped with a missile launcher
- USN 10 scenario bug (cannot complete the mission if all enemies are killed before the third turn)
- Sorting bug in the workshop (wrong item purchased after sorting)
- Enemies no longer try to attack with destroyed arms
- Enemies will now attack with only one arm destroyed
- DOUBLE and SWITCH skills sometimes softlocking the game
- Shop setup bug (a grip weapon was not added to the stash after purchasing an arm with an internal weapon)
- Bug when rockets or bullets pass through the ground
- When using an ACID item, the shoulder weapon and shield were not affected
- Bug with incorrect shoulder weapon type in setup after shield mounting
- Other minor bugs
A pretty decent selection, if you ask us!
Let us know in the comments if these improvements have convinced you to try out Front Mission 1st.
[source twitter.com]