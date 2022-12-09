If you're into retro gaming and enjoy classic beat 'em ups you won't want to miss out on this latest offer. Capcom has made its classic arcade title Final Fight a free download in its Capcom Arcade Stadium collection for a limited time.

It'll require 6MB of space to install, and obviously, you'll need to have the Capcom Arcade Stadium installed. You can head over to the Switch eShop now to claim this classic.

Capcom is also currently hosting a sale for the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium library of games, with all of these titles going for 50% off.