We are nearing the end of the Peach Vs. Bowser Tour in Mario Kart Tour which means - like clockwork - the mobile game team is quick on the draw to let us know what goodies are coming our way next.

It turns out that the next tour in the game will see things take a turn for the festive (who would have thought it). The 'Holiday Tour' sets off on 12th December (or 13th if your are on PT) and will bring with it the return of Mario Kart: Super Circuit's Snow Land. Looking at the trailer (below) we think it's fair to say that this snowy course has had a bit of a makeover from its GBA days - looking much closer to the version that we saw on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

You can check out what this tour will have in store by watching the video in the following tweet:

The Peach vs. Bowser Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour . Next up is the Holiday Tour, in which the new GBA Snow Land course is set to debut! There are plenty of snowy courses waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/QfC8czKDwV December 9, 2022

But wait, that's not all! As is to be expected, the announcement of a new tour brings with it the reveal of a new Mii Racing Suit which time will be modelled on Santa and a Reindeer. As for what will be coming next, the usual teaser silhouette was much more basic-looking this time around, so really it's anyone's guess!

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 21 in #MarioKartTour ! New Mii Racing Suits are coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/74IyYQdXy8 December 9, 2022

All of this kicks off at the start of next week, so be sure to get all of your Peach vs. Bowser fun in before things take a turn for the frosty.

