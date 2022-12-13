Today marks the 21st anniversary of the first Fatal Frame (Project Zero in the west), launched on PlayStation 2 and Xbox back on December 13th, 2001.

To celebrate, producer Fukaya and director Shibata for Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse have taken to YouTube to discuss the upcoming Switch remaster and to thank fans for their ongoing support throughout the years.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was first launched on the Wii in 2008, albeit only in Japan. The remake, due for launch on March 9th, 2023, will mark the first instance the game will be made available for western audiences, bringing with it improved visuals, new costumes, a photo mode, and more.

Here's a reminder of the game's premise from its official Steam page:

"FATAL FRAME / PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the traditional Japanese horror adventure game. As the girls explore the western-style mansions and abandoned hospitals on Rōgetsu Isle, they will rely on the moonlight and a faint flashlight to search for clues. The story progresses by discovering relics like old newspaper articles and notes that help the girls unravel the island’s secret past. While exploring, the girls will also be confronted by a series of spirits. They will need to use a Fatal Frame franchise classic, the Camera Obscura, to repel vengeful ghosts, sealing away their power by photographing them. Throughout the game, the girls will need to equip stronger lenses and change out different films in order to capture the most powerful spirits, while also using the camera to capture “things that cannot be seen” to help them find the evidence they need to remember their haunting past."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Will you be picking up Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on Switch in the new year? Let us know in the comments!