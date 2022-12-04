At ArcRevo Japan 2022 this weekend, the fighting game DNF Duel was announced for the Nintendo Switch. It'll be getting ported to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.
This title, co-developed by the talented team at Arc System Works and Eighting, was originally released on PlayStation and PC in 2022. It's based on the Dungeon & Fighter series by Neople (owned by Nexon).
Apart from this, a Grand Balance Patch was also announced for the game - releasing this month. And last but not least was the reveal of the next DLC fighter, Spectre:
Would you be interested in playing this game on Switch? Comment below.
This but not any of guilty gear games or Granblue? I haven’t played this game yet but it’s vary beginner friendly and I really enjoyed my time with the beta.
FighterZ looks amazing in the switch, so I have no doubt this will as well!
Oeff this game is amazing! Nice hear switch players are able to play this amazing fighting game.
@Snatcher I think it's cuz this game sold so bad on Playstation and PC that they basically crawled to the Switch as the last chance of getting any sales.
Wow didn't expect this game to be coming to Switch. Hopefully they port Guilty Gear -Strive- to Switch soon too once all the DLC fighters got revealed.
