At ArcRevo Japan 2022 this weekend, the fighting game DNF Duel was announced for the Nintendo Switch. It'll be getting ported to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

This title, co-developed by the talented team at Arc System Works and Eighting, was originally released on PlayStation and PC in 2022. It's based on the Dungeon & Fighter series by Neople (owned by Nexon).

Apart from this, a Grand Balance Patch was also announced for the game - releasing this month. And last but not least was the reveal of the next DLC fighter, Spectre:

Would you be interested in playing this game on Switch? Comment below.