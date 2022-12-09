Nintendo UK has announced a brand new deal to celebrate the holidays, giving you the chance to pick up a free game of your choice when buying a shiny new Nintendo Switch OLED Model console from the company's official store.

Live today, and running until 31st December or whilst stocks last, the deal lets you choose from either a White or Neon Blue/Neon Red Switch OLED, with a copy of either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD added for free. Switch OLED consoles cost £309.99, so that's the total you'll pay for the bundle you choose.

We've broken your options down by console colour; from there, simply choose the game bundle you'd like to add for free:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Switch OLED - White

Nintendo Switch OLED - Neon Blue/Neon Red

The choice of game is entirely up to you, but it's worth noting that Mario Kart Live probably offers the best saving. Both the Mario and Luigi editions of the game retail at £99.99, although you can sometimes find them for less than their full price at other retailers like Amazon.

If you're looking for shopping inspiration this holiday, make sure to consult our mega Nintendo Gift Guide. It's full of Switch games, accessories, toys, homeware, figures, clothing and more!