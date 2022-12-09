Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Colossal Cave Adventure, the 1976 text-based game from William Crowther, is getting a 3D revival in the form of Colossal Cave, launching on Switch on January 19th, 2023.

Developed by ex-Sierra Entertainment devs Ken and Roberta Williams, the game was reportedly started as a hobby for the pair during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is said to be recreation of how Roberta imagined the game when she played the original version.

Here's some more info from the game's Steam page:

"From the acclaimed creator of the King’s Quest series & Phantasmagoria, Colossal Cave, reimagined by Roberta Williams, is an exciting new action-adventure game that promises to bring you the adventure you’ve longed for. An homage to the original and esteemed classic computing text adventure, Colossal Cave Adventure by Will Crowther and Don Woods, Roberta Williams brings a beloved favorite game into the 21st century with meticulous handcrafted art, imaginative environmental creations based on actual caverns, rendering the vast and engaging cave in fully explorable three dimensional art. Immerse yourself in the mysterious and stunning world of boundless caverns and sweeping vistas, underground streams and hidden reservoirs - discover the many lost treasures, ancient civilizations, and encounter friends and foes alike in your quest to uncover the great mysteries of the mammoth cave system. With a non-linear exploration system, it’s up to you to decide how to proceed through Colossal Cave, and how to discover all its secrets. The ability to replay the game many times and still discover new things is what has kept this game in the hearts of generations of gamers for almost fifty years. If you think you know what adventure games are, you might be surprised to find out just how Colossal Cave defines the genre."

Will you be picking up Colossal Cave in January? Let us know with a comment!