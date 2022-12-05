Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We first heard about UnderDungeon back in the sunny days of August. With it's somewhat Undertale-y vibe and interesting mix of 2D and 3D dungeon exploration, we were excited for it's release this year. While it looks like it will be just missing out on that original date, the publisher has announced that it will be landing (on its feet, of course) on Switch on 13th January, 2023 (thanks, Go Nintendo).

If the game has somehow slipped your mind since we last heard about it in the summer, allow us to refresh your memory. UnderDungeon is a 1-bit dungeon crawler where you play as Kimuto, a cat delivery driver tasked with cutting down enemies and bosses with a variety of weapons from the Zelda-like (hookshots, boomerangs, swords) to the not-so Zelda-like (magical bubbles).

Looking at the new trailer (above), we are liking the look of developer Josyan's simple retro graphics and catchy soundtrack - and at this rate, any animal wielding a sword is bound to grab our attention. It also looks like there is a certain amount of 3D dungeon exploration from a first-person (or first-cat) perspective which shakes things up a little.

For more information on the game's features, check out the following from publisher RedDeerGames:

Armed to the teeth

This fantasy world lets you fight in a variety of ways. Magical bubbles, a boomerang cannon or a classic longsword can go a long way in this foreign land. Every one of your weapons can be further upgraded to unlock their hidden potential. Interesting world

Enjoy stylized 2D graphics, and mini games. Every character you meet has something interesting to say...maybe except for the ducks. Other than that, pay close attention to all of them. Hidden secrets

Throughout the map, you'll find secret areas with some very strange fellows. What could they be up to? There is only one way to find out. Key Features:

- Simple controls

- Charming mini-games

- Stylized 2D graphics

- Incredible music track

- Multiple weapons and enemies

- Lots of interesting characters

While it is a shame to see that UnderDungeon won't be releasing this year as originally planned, we are glad to see that the date has not been pushed back too far. Bring on 2023!