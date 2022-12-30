We're so close to the end of 2022, and as part of this, Capcom is currently hosting a special end-of-year survey - reflecting on another year of gaming, and what's ahead for the company in 2023. If you do happen to be a fan, you might want to let them know how you're feeling by participating.

The usual questions about country, age and the consoles you own pop up, and this is followed by a series of questions about the Capcom franchises you play, what games you're looking forward to next year and what you also played in 2022.

Another part of the survey focuses on purchasing habits - asking participants how they buy games (physically or digitally), if they are aware of Capcom's digital sales currently taking place, when they buy a new game, and what encourages them to purchase a game during a sale.

Some games referenced throughout the survey include the upcoming titles Mega Man Battle Network Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Dragon's Dogma 2. If you do decide to participate in this survey you'll score a free PC/mobile wallpaper upon completion. This survey runs until 5th January, so join in while you can.