Inti Creates has announced the final update for Azure Striker Gunvolt 3's free content campaign will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 16th December.

Version 2.0.0 will add the "Epilogue ATEMS" - a new story mode taking place after the events of the main game. It will include a new playable character (ZedΩ), new voice dialogue (Casey Mongillo) and also adds online rankings for players to show off their best performances.

If you haven't tried out Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 yet, it's well worth a look. In our Nintendo Life review, we said it was extremely replayable and complimented the stunning art. It's also received multiple content updates, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage: