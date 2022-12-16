Update [Fri 16th Dec, 2022 05:15 GMT]: Version 2.0.1 is now officially live, here are the full patch notes courtesy of Inti-Creates:

Version 2.0.1 - Released 16th December, 2023

New Content

A new story mode, Epilogue: ATEMS Chapter, has been added. Additional details can be found here.

An online scoreboard has been added. Additional details can be found here.

Adjustments

The chances of acquiring a new Image Pulse have been increased.

Adjusted the effect of Passive Image Pulse "CORVETTE" to increase the appearance of credit items.

Adjusted the effect of Passive Image Pulse "XIAO" to increase the amount of credits acquired.

Adjusted the design of the Trial Mode timer to increase visibility.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the player died nearby an ATEMS special troop.

Fixed an issue while playing as Gunvolt where it wasn't possible to air-dash during descent after jumping.

Fixed an issue where opening the menu right as a boss fight began would cause Story Mode+ to continue whle paused.

Fixed an issue where the player character would continuously take damage while contacting a boss during the special attack cutscene.

Fixed an issue where homing-type Image Pulses would target the wrong parts of the mid-boss "Aspis" on the mission "Sand Storm."

Fixed an issue when using "Frigid Blossom" TENJIAN where the ice effect would stay on screen after defeating a boss.

Fixed an issue when using certain Image Pulses against Primal Dragon Gunvolt would not properly damage the boss's weak point.

Fixed an issue where the score viewer in Trial Mode would not control as expected.

Fixed an issue with additional boss "Asimov" where the boss would become invulnerable, preventing player progress.

Fixed an issue with additional boss "Asimov" where an error could occur after using an SP attack.

Various other issues have been fixed.

Original story [Thu 15th Dec, 2022 04:05 GMT]: Inti Creates has announced the final update for Azure Striker Gunvolt 3's free content campaign will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 16th December.

Version 2.0.0 will add the "Epilogue ATEMS" - a new story mode taking place after the events of the main game. It will include a new playable character (ZedΩ), new voice dialogue (Casey Mongillo) and also adds online rankings for players to show off their best performances.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you haven't tried out Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 yet, it's well worth a look. In our Nintendo Life review, we said it was extremely replayable and complimented the stunning art. It's also received multiple content updates, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage: