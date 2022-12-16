Earlier today, The Pokémon Company confirmed that long-time anime protagonist Ash Ketchum would be stepping back from the series after 25 years. In January 2023, one final run of episodes - called Pokémon - Aim to be a Pokémon Master - will mark the final chapter for Ash and his companion Pikachu.
In the wake of the news, Sarah Natochenny - who has provided the English voiceover for Ash since 2006 - has taken to Twitter to share a message reflecting on her time with the franchise and what the character means to her.
A quick glance at Natochenny's IMDb page shows that she's previously voiced other characters besides Ash during her time with the series, so it's unclear whether Ash's departure means she will also be leaving. Nevertheless, her work has proven invaluable to the franchise and its fans, and we at Nintendo Life sincerely thank her for her contributions.
In other news, it's been announced that a new Pokémon series will debut in Japan in April 2023, introducing two new protagonists to the franchise alongside the anime debut of the Paldean starters from Scarlet and Violet.
What do you make of Natochenny's message? Are you sad to see Ash leave the anime? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (20)
I wanna see more of Ash & Pikachu in Paldea, but ending his story here make sense, since becoming a World Champion essentially means becoming a Pokémon Master.
Personally speaking, I always thought Ash would depart after Kanto, but when he stuck around, I thought they'd never get rid of him.
I'm curious to see how the anime is handled without him.
To be honest, I checked out of the Pokemon anime after they completely overhauled their VA cast, especially after they replaced Ash's original VA, Veronica Taylor around the time the Battle Frontier/Diamond and Pearl seasons debuted. With that said, I'm honestly impressed Ash had stuck around this long in the series after that VA switch-up. No idea if this is a hot take, but I feel Ash should have taken a step back in the series a long time ago. He would have made a nice cameo character that appeared every once in a while as a mentor character guiding a new trainer protagonist each season (like a Pokemon professor?). Either way... very interesting change of events.
If I am honest they should have ended the anime sooner the newer episodes ain't good and didn't like new pokemons . Even pokemon games moved on with new main characters. It's good he ended on high note I wouldn't be able to handed new series.
As utterly iconic Veronica Taylor was as the voice of Ash Ketchum, and her work set the template for the character, Sarah Natochenny took that ball and ran a marathon with it!
Natochenny's voice work is pure art, and a talent like this is rare and special. I wish her all the success in her future roles!
Imagine Ash shows up in the new show as an old man with gray hair.
I've always been big into the Pokémon franchise, since day one. I remember playing Pokémon Blue for the first time, when the anime first aired here in Canada, going to a local TCG league at a store called Pen Dragon back in the early 2000's.
Even now at 37 and having two boys, I really enjoyed getting them into the anime series. Just being able to share something that was a big part of my childhood with them has been amazing.
@ketrac Yelling at children to get off his lawn with tall grass.
Makes sense. New generation, new heroes. Seems Pokemon is trying to go in newer directions these days vs the same routine they have been for decades.
16yr run, not shabby at all! Stellar, actually! Good for her! Many cartoons only last a few years, tops, so it is impressive!
@Xenobound94 the VA change only happened in English, the original dumb was unchanged. They wouldn't have cancelled a show based on a highly popular game, just because the US team changed who voices a character (and even in US standards, the characters would have no issue being replaced, because it barely matters there).
@theModestMouse You and me better be writing this show, or it’s not going to live up to its potential.
@DarkTron Easy to see which side of the dubsVsubs you're on.
Just kidding about your typo calling the Japanese dub a dumb instead.
@Browny I stopped watching midway through his Johto adventures? The one with Lugia. Pokemon was riding high on popularity around that point.
I honestly have kept with Ash since 2001. I was a bit surprised 10 years ago, when I learned he was still on air haha.
Since black and white, it was planned that Ash will no longer continue in the series, but in the end, it continued due to its popularity and the plans to lengthen the series (in fact, the first Pokémon movie should have been Ash's final chapter, that's how popular he's been for years).
His character and personality have been very pleasant to me, despite his details, however, it was fair that one day, his adventure should end at one point and the good thing was what he dreamed of from the beginning, to be the Master Pokemon.
As was mentioned, a new generation, new protagonists, we'll see what they prepare for us in the future.
Pokemon came out when I was like 10... It used to upset me Ash would never get anywhere on his journey to be the best... forever sidetracked and team rocket seemed to be in every episode...glad I didn't stick by for what would take 25 years haha
@ParadoxFawkes True. I don't how Ash has been for over 2 decades. I'd imagine if the formula hasn't changed much in that long it's due to popularity.
But, it' an achievement to stay relevant for nearly 30 years for a cartoon series. Many shows that aired from Japan during those days didn't make it even half as long. Some falling into obscurity.
Atleast he's going out on a high note. It could be worse. Ash could be Spongebob who's with two bad spinoff shows.
I can't believe he's leaving us. This show may be older than me, but this still deeply saddens me.
@EllaTheKawaiiNeko Well look at this way; A single character has manage to impact every generation since his first debut. Every kid who's enjoyed Pokemon will have some fond memory of Ash and his adventures.
I'm much older than you, but I recall just how every kid on the corner rooted for Ash to become a Pokemon master when the show first aired.
I'm sure Ash will return one day with a grand adventure to share with both old and new fans.
@Vexx234 I miss when anime was actually good. Ah, the 1990's and early 2000'swere nice. Didn't get to expirience it right cause I was born 2009, but now I can stream Lucky Star and Pokemon and Sailor Moon any time I want.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...