The stakes are high. Sorry, little vampire joke for you there. But the stakes are high in Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed, literally, because Akihabara is infested with vampiric invaders called Synthisters, preying on the unsuspecting "figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs, and cosplayers" of the neon-and-nerd stuff district — that quote's from the Steam page, by the way, not us — and eating all their tasty blood.
And what's the best way to kill vamps? To quote the Steam page again, it's obviously "strip them down to their skivvies so they melt in the noonday sun". This ain't no Twilight. Them vampies are gonna get turned into sizzling vamp juice.
So, yes, Akiba's Trip is a game about undressing people. You'll have to beat them up first, but once their guards are down, you can, uh, yank down their trousers. You know, to save humanity.
Alongside all the vamp pantsing, there are also guys and gals to get to know, who will help you in stripping the vampire scourge. But be careful! The vampires can also strip you, too — so make sure to counter-strip! We promise we're not making any of this up!!
This Switch port will be available to buy on the Nintendo eShop some time in 2023, alongside a new story route featuring the Finnish exchange student and part-time maid, Kati Räikkönen. There will also be a retail release of the game, which will be detailed at a later time.
Hope you enjoyed this, ahem, debrief. Let us know in the comments if this is the vampire disrobing simulation of your dreams!
Comments (18)
Well, I like the graphics and cut scenes, and the idea of visiting Akihabara in a game sounds fun. But the plot and gameplay sound ridiculous.
Hm... If I don't confuse, «ä» in Finnish language is pronounced as «yah» or «YAH», or like «Ja» in German... So... Her surname is pronounced as... Ryakk... Wait... I don't know how «ö» is pronounced in Finnish... Oh, and yeah, Finnish language is Suomi, if I don't confuse... Cough-Cough Well, whatever... Oh, and also - you can write and use symbols like «ö» and «ä», but you don't write and use symbols with macrons(ō, ē, ā, ī, ū), when you write names of Japanese people and characters! Why?
I dunno about this one, I could also sign up for a new dating app for free and get similar results.
But then again, dating apps can't offer me vampires (as far as I know).
My first Akiba's Trip from the Vita days but I didn't make it far therein and will definitely double-dip here while also hoping for Akiba's Beat to follow suit in due time. The first game, finally localized on Switch earlier, has proven to be a quality nerdfest whose saucier aspects are easily eclipsed by the other merits like the wacky yet recurrently dramatic and branching plot, unexpectedly tough combat and the whole Akihabara atmosphere.
@jorel262 "But the plot and gameplay sound ridiculous" - because they are, and proudly so.😄
They were holding that one girl and repeatedly kicking her in the butt hahaha
I played and finished this on PC years ago and it was surprisingly fun and entertaining. Even the combat system gets to be engaging as the game goes on
I'm eternally impressed at how much mileage Japanese games and anime can get from the absolute dumbest premises humanly possible. It's like a bunch of Japanese otaku are in neverending bets to see how much of a self-parody they can make their own hobbies seem.
This is both a diss and a sincere compliment, btw.
In a related note, I have no idea how Akiba's Trip is still around, of all gaming IPs.
@nhSnork I watched some more videos of this and other Akiba games, I may have to check them out.
I always enjoy the play on words in the title.
This was one of my favourite games on Vita some years back. One of the few games I've actually played through twice. Yeah, it's got some dumb 'saucy' stuff, which I really don't go in for, but it's tongue-in-cheek and surprisingly mild compared to so many Japanese games.
The real joy of this game is the virtual tourism around Akihabara. You can collect flyers for real local businesses as you go, interact with people, wonder how similar the buildings and layouts are to real life (I'm privileged to have visited since playing, all pretty spot on).
The plot is daft but good fun, and gameplay is a league above the OG Akiba's Trip, recently released on switch.
Good fun to be had here.
Ok am I a bad guy because I just enjoy how ridiculous this is?
Ok they got me, I would totally play this.
Akiba's Trip got an anime I watched a long time ago.
It seems a bit different to this though. Like the main character's design is completely different and he has a little sister. I can't really remember the anime that well actually, but it was pretty funny and each episode featured a different, obscure, niche hobby.
Anyways, this actually looks like it might be fun. I'd like to give it a try if the gameplay is actually any good, but I've already got tons of games to play and look forward to next year, so it's not too likely.
*The white glow won't be present in the final version
lol, good.
Had a lot of fun with the original game on Vita so I think I'll grab this version. Especially since Hellbound & Debrifed seemed like a step back.
I played this on the Vita, and loved it. Gloriously silly, yet strangely warm. Amusing combat, and a great atmospheric setting. Very fun game.
@Vyacheslav333 The Finnish "ä" is pronounced like "a" in “hand", and the Finnish "ö" is pronounced just like it is in German, so it's like "i" in "girl" but with a shorter vowel sound.
Presumably they borrowed the last name of the character from the Formula 1 driver Kimi Räikkönen, him being one of the most famous Finns alive.
This is one of the best crap games out there. There’s so much more effort and love put into this than 99% of its ilk.
I've had the game on PS4 for a long time but have yet to really make the time for it. Remember liking the anime but also barely remember anything of it.
More like Akiba Strip.
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...