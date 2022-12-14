Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The stakes are high. Sorry, little vampire joke for you there. But the stakes are high in Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed, literally, because Akihabara is infested with vampiric invaders called Synthisters, preying on the unsuspecting "figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs, and cosplayers" of the neon-and-nerd stuff district — that quote's from the Steam page, by the way, not us — and eating all their tasty blood.

And what's the best way to kill vamps? To quote the Steam page again, it's obviously "strip them down to their skivvies so they melt in the noonday sun". This ain't no Twilight. Them vampies are gonna get turned into sizzling vamp juice.

So, yes, Akiba's Trip is a game about undressing people. You'll have to beat them up first, but once their guards are down, you can, uh, yank down their trousers. You know, to save humanity.

Alongside all the vamp pantsing, there are also guys and gals to get to know, who will help you in stripping the vampire scourge. But be careful! The vampires can also strip you, too — so make sure to counter-strip! We promise we're not making any of this up!!

This Switch port will be available to buy on the Nintendo eShop some time in 2023, alongside a new story route featuring the Finnish exchange student and part-time maid, Kati Räikkönen. There will also be a retail release of the game, which will be detailed at a later time.

Hope you enjoyed this, ahem, debrief. Let us know in the comments if this is the vampire disrobing simulation of your dreams!