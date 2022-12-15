Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Spanish developer Aeternum Game Studios has announced that the follow-up to the Hollow Knight-inspired metroidvania Aeterna Noctis will be coming out of Early Access and landing on the Switch in 2023 (thanks, Go Nintendo).

The follow-up title, Summum Aeterna, looks to be just as difficult as its predecessor - and we're not just talking about pronouncing its name. The game was teased as a part of the Aeternum Game Studios 2022 Showcase (found in the timestamped video above) and it promises some intense platforming action, boss fights a-plenty and a unique world generator in the new Seed Mechanic.

Summum Aeterna was released on Steam Early Access in June of this year and it has since racked up a number of very positive reviews. While we weren't all that sold on the studio's previous metroidvania entry (granting Aeterna Noctis an average 5/10 in our review) here's hoping that this new attempt can learn from the past mistakes to create an overall better experience.

The game has received four major title updates while in Early Access, adding in new worlds, bosses and NPCs. For a taster of what is available, check out the following statement and screens from Aeternum Game Studios:

The frantic Roguelite accelerates the formula seen in Aeterna Noctis, focusing all attention on the fast-paced action and exploration of random worlds. The game features an ingenious and unique adventure generator system never seen before in the genre thanks to the seed mechanic. By germinating seeds, players will access a new game whose level design, enemy behavior, rewards and special rooms will be different depending on the genes contained in the seed. The other great gameplay pillar is its pace of action thanks to the fluidity of the controls, the number of weapons at our disposal, and the hordes of enemies that await us at every corner. Summum Aeterna will continue to receive new updates such as new worlds, more weapons, and even more challenges over the next few months until its final release at the end of next year.

There is no firm release date for Summum Aeterna for the moment, with the showcase promising that the game will come to Switch in late 2023. This might be a while for it to sit in Early Access, it is true, but hopefully this means that the final product will be better because of it.

What do you make of Summum Aeterna? Dash down to the comments and let us know!