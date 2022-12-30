The last Tera Raid Battle of 2022 and the first one of 2023 has officially arrived. Starting today, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is hosting a special "black crystal Tera Raid Battle" featuring Cinderace. It will run until 1st January 2023.

As explained by the official game website, Cinderace isn't normally encountered in the Paldea region. The one appearing during this event has Fighting as its Tera Type and the "Mightiest Mark".

To encounter this formidable foe, you'll need either complete the postgame events following the main story, or join a 7-star Tera Raid Battle hosted by someone who has completed those events. Keep in mind, you'll also need to download the latest Poké Portal News:

"You can do this by connecting your Nintendo Switch system to the internet or by selecting Poké Portal in the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Get Poké Portal News. After that, whenever you see a sparkling pillar of light shining from a Tera Raid crystal, you can walk up to the crystal and interact with it to start a Tera Raid Battle with a Tera Pokémon."

This event Cinderace can only be caught once per save data. You'll still be able to participate in Tera Raid battles against it after this and obtain other rewards such as "significant amounts" of Exp. Candy. This event will also be run again between the 12th - 15th of January 2023.