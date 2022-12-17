Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have already hosted a number of distribution events, but this latest one is a bit different. As part of Jump Festa 2023 this weekend, The Pokémon Company is distributing a special Ground Tera Type Gyarados.

Unfortunately, the catch here is you'll need to actually be located in Japan to access this limited-time offer. If you are eligible, all you need to do is participate in a demo Tera Raid Battle. You'll then receive a serial code that can be used to redeem the Gyarados.





Although there's no Gyarados promotion here in the west, The Pokémon Company is currently running its second Tera Raid Battle event. This latest event gives trainers the opportunity to catch a special Charizard. There are also a lot of sandwich ingredients up for grabs. You can learn more in our other stories: