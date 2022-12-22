The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently announced that over the course of a two-week window, it received a total of 2,100 public emails regarding Microsoft's planned acquisitiion of Activision Blizzard, of which around 75% were positive.
The regulator laid out a high-level view of the public's reasoning behind their responses and clarified that a small number of responses did not specify a clear view. It also confirms that responses containing abusive language, were blank, unintelligible, non-english, or from non-UK consumers were not factored into its findings.
Here's a sample of some of the responses in favour of the merger:
- Sony and Nintendo are stronger than Microsoft in console gaming, and the Merger will help Microsoft to compete more closely against them.
- The Merger will not harm rival consoles because Microsoft has made public and private commitments to keep Activision content, including Call of Duty, non-exclusive. The availability of Minecraft on rival consoles shows that Microsoft’s commercial strategy is not to make games exclusive.
- It is unlikely that Microsoft would make Call of Duty exclusive due to its multiplayer nature. Making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would only create a gap in the market that could be filled by a rival cross-platform shooter game.
- Call of Duty has competition from a number of other games including Battlefield (Electronic Arts), Grand Theft Auto (Take Two) and FIFA (Electronic Arts).
Meanwhile, here are a few that are against the merger:
- Microsoft is already dominant in PC operating systems, and this Merger is an attempt to gain a similar position in gaming.
- Microsoft has the resources to create an offering that competes with PlayStation exclusives without acquiring Activision.
- The Merger would lead to consolidation and would set a harmful precedent in the gaming industry of acquiring large publishers rather than encouraging organic growth.
- This would be the largest merger in gaming history, paving the way for a potential string of future acquisitions of publishers such as Take Two, EA, Ubisoft, thereby increasing concentration in the market.
It's important to note, of course, that this invitation took place prior to the announcement that Microsoft would enter a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to its platforms should its planned acquisition go through. It's unclear whether this would have had any material impact on the CMA's findings, although if our recent poll is anything to go by, it seems our community is largely lukewarm on the whole prospect.
Are you for or against Microsoft's planned merger with Activision Blizzard? Will you be playing Call of Duty if it makes its way to Nintendo's platforms? Let us know!
"The availability of Minecraft on rival consoles shows that Microsoft’s commercial strategy is not to make games exclusive." Er, Starfield anyone?
None of these responses sound like they were actually written by real people do they?
I'm pretty sure Microsoft will still want to sell CoD on Playstation while it sells 10 million copies. New ip I can understand being an exclusive to help build their brand etc, but software is where the money is and hamstringing a well known franchise would be crazy. Especially while they are wanting to recoup their money.
@Ooccoo_Jr Yeah, that one didn't make a whole lot of sense.
Isn't the UK one of the biggest markets for Xbox? The public response isn't very surprising in that case.
Microsoft's messaging is so backwards at times because they'll say we don't want exclusives and gaming is best when you get to play what you want wherever you want. But then up and makes Outer Worlds 2 (so far), Starfield, Redfall and Hellblade 2 exclusive and even rumors that ESVI will be as well. And this is 2 publishers in a row in as little as 2 years by the way.
@GrailUK I think that's absolutely right but Microsoft's problem is that they are always going to want to reserve the right for some point in the future to go exclusive if circumstances change. They will want the acquisition to go through but they can't afford to be hamstrung by making any legal promises that won't go exclusive. Also what about any spinoffs they choose to make? Would they have to be multiplat too? It could get very messy.
” It is unlikely that Microsoft would make Call of Duty exclusive due to its multiplayer nature. Making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would only create a gap in the market that could be filled by a rival cross-platform shooter game.”
Lol if they think that then i have a bridge to sell them. They absolutely are going to make COD xbox and PC only eventually. Microsoft doesn’t need Sony or Nintendo.
I am tired of the complaining I read everywhere on this topic. I see SIE in a very strong market position, and that’s why they show the typical Sony arrogance again. The stronger the direct competitors are, the more intense competition gets, the better for us customers. Just one example: I am convinced that we got the PS Plus Collection only because of Game Pass.
@MrHonest considering the Switch and PS5 are beyond outselling the Series X/S and the Xbone was a dud on arrival... Me thinks having COD on Switch and PlayStation is exactly what Microsoft needs to make this purchase worth while.
@Max_the_German And yet here you are complaining lol
@Ooccoo_Jr It could only get as messy as SONY buying a company and making their games exclusive. I hate all this corporate positioning and much prefer Nintendo's approach of working with others but, I unfortunately can't see how Microsoft is doing anything wrong here (and believe me, I would love to.) other than 'but but CoD won't be on Playstation anymore.' Sony are going to have to adapt much like how SEGA and Nintendo had to. Unless world leaders come together and have a massive rethink about how everything works.
Against. Mergers and acquisitions are NEVER good for the customer.
It probably wasn't a very good idea to announce titles like Redfall, Hellblade 2, and Starfield as console exclusives prior to closing this deal, as it undercuts a lot of their 'good guy' rhetoric about not wanting to rob other platforms of games from the companies they acquire.
People with otherwise good intentions really do believe that corporate benevolence is the way forward, somehow.
As they should be. Activision-Blizzard is a toxic company and needs reform, which is something that I believe Microsoft can offer. Is Microsoft perfect? No company is perfect, but Microsoft has generally displayed a hands off approach to game development allowing dev teams to continue operating as is. Many cross platform titles have been released by their various studios, and fears that CoD will leave any platform are unfounded. Even if it does, there are other equally great cross platform franchises.
@MrHonest Yes, I am complaining. I don’t know whether the anti-fusioneers are the majority or the minority, but they are very vocal, and I want to act as a counterbalance to these complaints.
@Wilforce So one toxic company shall take over another toxic company? Hilarious.
The data source is emails received. This is just Xbox fans sending an email off the back of the articles in the news recently around the proposed acquisition being investigated.
So obviously the majority will be positive... This is one of those articles that starts to write a narrative but the narrative doesn't exist and it all ends up a misleading nonsense.
@Max_the_German So you’re a hypocrite? Good to know.
Personally, I'm not all that concern with Microsoft acquiring Activision/Blizzard but I am concerned with what this could potentially lead to. Microsoft has made it clear that they are not done with acquisitions sometime after the annoucement for Activision/Blizzard. And based on what they shared in the past regarding acquiring existing talent rather than investing into new talent, which was stated sometime after the Zenimax acquisition, it seems clear that Microsoft may go after bigger fish than small fish. This leads me to believe that Microsoft may go after publishers rather than just studios. If this one isn't stopped, then why should future acquisitions like SEGA, Capcom or Square Enix be stopped?
The other thing is that Microsoft may be making these 10 year deals now, but who is to say they will stay truly committed to keeping future titles on other platforms other than Xbox and PC? Yes, Playstation and Nintendo are outselling Xbox now. But at some point, it may possible that Xbox may begin outselling Playstation and Nintendo platforms. At which point, when negotiations for renewal begin, Microsoft may put things in their favor that could sway Playstation and Nintendo to reject the renew contract which could lead to Microsoft making future games like Call of Duty exclusive. Sure Minecraft has been released on other platforms but look what they require from cross-platform play? You need a Microsoft account to do so. Who is to say Microsoft won't do the same with Call of Duty?
To say Microsoft isn't strong as Nintendo and Playstation in gaming is a bit odd. To an extent, that is true however both Nintendo and Playstation have been releasing games year after year. Microsoft doesn't release much. They might release some games here and there but once they so, they go silent for quite an extended period of time. This really falls on them because of the mismanagement they have are on their studios. It's also important to note that after the Zenimax acquisition, Microsoft now has more studios than Playstation and Nintendo. So it is possible they could easily compete by releasing games at a steady pace.
In regards to the competition, Battlefield is no where near the level of Call of Duty. Fifa is a seller but has never broke records like Call of Duty. Grand Theft Auto is really the only game that can compete but how often does a Grand Theft Auto game release?
Something that has been on my mind is that I doubt Microsoft wants competition. Their strategy has been focusing on Game Pass. It seems to me that Microsoft really wants to buy as much as they can to boost Game Pass for it the subscription model does become the future of gaming, Nintendo and Playstation (mainly) can no longer compete since their services wouldn't provide the "biggest" games in gaming. That message has been very clear with their arguments against Sony stating they could release new Playstation games day one on the service. It's easy for Microsoft to do it with the amount of money they have but not for the likes of Nintendo and Playstation.
Honestly, microsoft I beleive is trying to push forward in gaming, and provide a better model with game pass however, the reason deals like these shouldn't go through is because of the potential. Just because xbox is nice now doesn't mean they always will be.
I don't personally mind. As long as they can make some games multiplatform (eg. COD) to satisfy everyone then I'd say it's fine.
@steely_pete
Yes but PlayStation is much bigger in the U.K. than Xbox
its clear that Xbox would still sell CoD for $70 on other platforms, while adding it to Game Pass subscribers. That offers them an easy way to make a buck
And I despise Activision. They are harmful to the industry and offer no creativity. All they do is pop out CoD reskins every year and refuse to use any old IPs or make something new
@electrolite77
Is it? I was under the assumption that they were neck and neck.
The game industry is volatile. New studio's and IP get introduced all the time. The thinking that an acquisition of a publisher leads to less choice for other platforms is a short sighted one, because even if so on a short term, it opens up possibilities for others in the longer term.
There is no guarantee that franchises like Call of Duty remain to be as relevant as they are today. Even now Activision had made it clear it wants to abandon the yearly release model.
Another example is World of Warcraft. Who would have imagined that Final Fantasy14 would steal its thunder 10 years ago? This industry is fluent.
"The availability of Minecraft on rival consoles shows that Microsoft’s commercial strategy is not to make games exclusive."
Tell me you don't know Microsofts strategy without telling me you don't know Microsofts strategy.
@Max_the_German "The stronger the direct competitors are, the more intense competition gets, the better for us customers"
But if one platform gets stronger by permanently taking established IP away from other platforms...thats worse for us customers
It's very hard to respect anyone who buys first place.
