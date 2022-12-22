Personally, I'm not all that concern with Microsoft acquiring Activision/Blizzard but I am concerned with what this could potentially lead to. Microsoft has made it clear that they are not done with acquisitions sometime after the annoucement for Activision/Blizzard. And based on what they shared in the past regarding acquiring existing talent rather than investing into new talent, which was stated sometime after the Zenimax acquisition, it seems clear that Microsoft may go after bigger fish than small fish. This leads me to believe that Microsoft may go after publishers rather than just studios. If this one isn't stopped, then why should future acquisitions like SEGA, Capcom or Square Enix be stopped?

The other thing is that Microsoft may be making these 10 year deals now, but who is to say they will stay truly committed to keeping future titles on other platforms other than Xbox and PC? Yes, Playstation and Nintendo are outselling Xbox now. But at some point, it may possible that Xbox may begin outselling Playstation and Nintendo platforms. At which point, when negotiations for renewal begin, Microsoft may put things in their favor that could sway Playstation and Nintendo to reject the renew contract which could lead to Microsoft making future games like Call of Duty exclusive. Sure Minecraft has been released on other platforms but look what they require from cross-platform play? You need a Microsoft account to do so. Who is to say Microsoft won't do the same with Call of Duty?

To say Microsoft isn't strong as Nintendo and Playstation in gaming is a bit odd. To an extent, that is true however both Nintendo and Playstation have been releasing games year after year. Microsoft doesn't release much. They might release some games here and there but once they so, they go silent for quite an extended period of time. This really falls on them because of the mismanagement they have are on their studios. It's also important to note that after the Zenimax acquisition, Microsoft now has more studios than Playstation and Nintendo. So it is possible they could easily compete by releasing games at a steady pace.

In regards to the competition, Battlefield is no where near the level of Call of Duty. Fifa is a seller but has never broke records like Call of Duty. Grand Theft Auto is really the only game that can compete but how often does a Grand Theft Auto game release?

Something that has been on my mind is that I doubt Microsoft wants competition. Their strategy has been focusing on Game Pass. It seems to me that Microsoft really wants to buy as much as they can to boost Game Pass for it the subscription model does become the future of gaming, Nintendo and Playstation (mainly) can no longer compete since their services wouldn't provide the "biggest" games in gaming. That message has been very clear with their arguments against Sony stating they could release new Playstation games day one on the service. It's easy for Microsoft to do it with the amount of money they have but not for the likes of Nintendo and Playstation.