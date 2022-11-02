Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

First 4 Figures has unveiled the latest statue in its line of gorgeous Legend of Zelda collectibles, this time opening pre-orders for a figure based upon Urbosa, one of Breath of the Wild's four champions.

The 'Exclusive Edition' statue available to order below comes with the special Sheikah Eye symbol base seen on other Zelda statues from the range, which has two LED modes available. When activated, the Sheikah Eye symbol will glow blue – either steadily in Static mode, or pulsating in Animated mode.

You'll also find limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base, an authentication card, a USB-C cable, a rechargeable battery, and exclusive premium deluxe box packaging.

If you're interested, you can pick up the Exclusive Edition below with an Early Bird discount (this discount will be available until 25th November).

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Urbosa PVC Exclusive Edition includes:

- Exquisitely detailed PVC statue of Urbosa

- Pose inspired by official artwork

- Sheikah Eye symbol featured on the base

- Two (2) Light-up LED modes (Static and Animated) for the base

- Limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base and packaging

- Authentication Card

- Rechargeable battery with USB-C Cable

- Special Premium deluxe box packaging

Plenty more Zelda statues are also still available on the site, some of which are in stock now while others are available to pre-order:

Have you been collecting these stunning statues from First 4 Figures? Are you tempted by the new Urbosa model? Let us know with a comment.