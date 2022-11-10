Backwards compatibility is rapidly becoming easier for Nintendo than ever before. At least, that's what Shingeru Miyamoto implied at a recent Q&A following the company's latest financial report. And while the Switch continues to build up a growing library of NES, SNES and N64 titles (if you have the NSO Expansion pass, that is) Miyamoto wants to ensure that the company remains focused on the future, despite this ease.
Reading through any Reddit forum or the comments section of an NSO announcement, it would be easy to assume that if Nintendo was to just drop a Game Boy and GBA library on the Switch then all would be well in the world. Miyamoto addressed the simplicity of this in the Q&A (as translated for VGC by @Sephazon), speaking of how difficult Nintendo's Virtual Console was in the past, before stating that all of this has changed:
Recently, however, the development environment has increasingly become more standardised, and we now have an environment that allows players to enjoy older video games on newer consoles more easily than ever before.
This being said, the Nintendo director was quick to note that this does not mean that backwards compatibility is the company's focus for future consoles:
Nintendo’s strength is in creating new video game experiences, so when we release new hardware in the future, we would like to showcase unique video games that could not be created with pre-existing hardware.
Whether we end up getting more game libraries added to the Switch is still uncertain. Seemingly, today's technology makes it easier than ever before to implement such a device, but would Nintendo really want to keep looking to the past when it could be focusing on the future?
It would be excessive to suggest that this statement means we will never see another Virtual Console on any future Nintendo release, but perhaps the comment does point towards a future in which Nintendo is not so reliant on re-releasing games from days gone by in order to drum up player anticipation.
If there's one thing that this statement makes clear (not crystal clear, obviously, but Nintendo rarely is) it is that whatever console comes next - Switch 2, Pro, U or otherwise - don't expect it to be bragging about GBA titles at launch.
Do you think Nintendo is right to be focusing on the future or should it still be wheeling out releases from the past? Fill out the following poll and then take to the comments to let us know your thoughts!
[source videogameschronicle.com]
Comments (55)
insert "Why not both?" meme
1. I love Miyamoto
2. I don't think anyone, ANYone, expects their focus to ever shift to only porting old games to current hardware. I don't know why he assumed anyone needed this reassurance.
3. The problem is that we're paying good money now, or some of us are, and many of us (according to a recent NL poll, and common sense) aren't happy with the output. No I don't want the whole company to shift gears and focus on giving me a ton of GBA games I already own 4 times over, but there has to be a middle ground. We're on the low side of the extremes and frankly I just miss having the store from the Wii/WiiU.
4. The Mario All Stars pack included
the same emulated files that people had been playing on PC for ages. The N64 Zelda games on Switch were rougher on release than the Wii and WiiU versions. I have a hacked Switch with every old game that's ever existed on it and it really makes it seem like any intern at Nintendo could push whatever games from whatever platforms they wanted to the system at any moment because I really don't think they're doing anything fancy that's taking a lot of time with what's already out, licensing aside. I could be totally wrong but it doesn't seem like I am. Nintendo has the manpower to give subscribers their money's worth and work on new games, I promise.
Hopefully this means that an Xenoblade X sequal, will be the launch title for Nintendo's next system
Nintendo should focus on both the past and the future. They’re not some tiny newcomer who can’t do both simultaneously.
BC is nice, especially between two consoles in line ,but I want the Nintendo that is making new games and new partnerships. Or at the very least enhancements and remakes to older content.
theyre stubborn enough about roms, just release your old games and use that money to fund your new ideas
My steam deck is on the way, which I will promptly load with emulators for all the gba and SNES games I own physically or in last-gen VC. Already turned off renewal of NSO.
I’d be fine paying Nintendo again to keep these games in Switch, but a subscription that adds games a couple times a year and never confers long-term ownership is just SO much worse than what I can set up myself after an hour on Google.
More than a year ago you guys claimed you knew for 100% sure GB was coming to Switch online.
This article: https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/09/rumour_nintendo_will_expand_its_switch_online_service_with_game_boy_and_game_boy_color_titles
And then especially the "update" that Eurogamer "confirms" that GameBoy is coming to NSO. Which you guys said was a "credible" source.
I was skeptical back then. And for more than a year (and counting) I was right.
GB on NSO is not happening. Nor should it happen. I want new games, and new hardware to play these games. So Nintendo should focus on making the Switch successor and games for that platform.
This is just so they can more easily sell you remasters and collections of these old games for way more.
The way they handle it now does nothing for me. I'm not paying them money every month just to "borrow" their old games. There are better ways...
I like backwards compatibility but new games are vastly more important so I'm glad to hear that from Nintendo. I hope they'll continue to be rewarded for that mindset.
A games company should obviously focus on the future but offering backwards compatibility does sell those new consoles.
In the first few years of a consoles life cycle, games are scarce and at full price, so gamers are sold by something that makes their current library of games slightly better.
High initial sales means more third party developer support in the long run.
I would never buy a console within the first few years of release if it required me to pay again for games I had already bought.
I also don’t think Nintendo needs to dedicate too much development energy on the classics, however they’re legacy titles and have a substantial nostalgia audience willing to pay good money for them. So there’s value in some effort being put into providing that experience for their customers. It would be poor business to just end support on software a paying audience is waiting and willing to buy.
Nintendo gets it right sometimes, but other times I feel like they limit themselves for no reason. VC was great, getting what you want and a reasonable price. But the subscription model isn’t too bad either. I just think a little more work could go into it since it’s a newer way to feature these games. For example adding additional graphic filters and borders for their SNES and NES games. “Hacked” options in certain games to streamline them a bit better for those that want to experience them but aren’t familiar with the style of gameplay. More options don’t hurt.
Either way, I wouldn’t just end support of their legacy titles when their next console comes out. Even if I have to rebuy donkey Kong country trilogy for the dozenth time. Lol.
They should focus on new experiences as their tent pole releases but should be making it easier for people to enjoy their legacy titles.
It is considerably easier on other platforms to access titles from previous generations and yet Nintendo's nostalgia power is probably unrivalled.
If they're so 'easily delivered', then why are you giving us one a month on NSO HMMMMMMMMMM?
As for my personal thoughts, I'm pretty split down the middle. The brand new games that Nintendo have been making, especially since the Switch era began, have been brilliant and utterly essential for anyone interested in the medium. However, as someone who completely missed out on generations like Gamecube and Game Boy/Advance, I eternally yearn for the games on those systems to come back on Switch (being able to play them both on the go AND on a TV would be incredible).
I do agree with @Buizel though: why not both?
I don't really have big hype with GBA games as I only have 2 GBA games until today (K-1 Pocket Grand Prix 1 & 2).
Why would they ever release GBA games on the Switch, when they haven't even touched the Game Boy? Dumb nerds, and their dumb expectations.
Bullcrap excuse for continued drip feed approach.
Value added services can be evergreen free money, in addidion to new releases.
Good thing all my games run good on emulators.
@Fizza because it's a subscription and they want your money.
Same reason only one episode of the Mandalorian, LotR Rings of Power and of GoT House of the Dragon are released per week.
Weird. He actually mentioned the Virtual Console in what sounds like endearment.
I know lots of people won't agree but as someone who is happy to buy or subscribe to have these games from Nintendo, if they steadfastly refuse to find ways to allow us access to them then I'm going to find my own way.
What would really be nice is a guarantee of a solid platform, akin to Steam, where we can buy classic titles from NES through to Wii U, for example, & no matter what future console we buy, those digital VC titles will be there for us to enjoy. Obviously, I realise there may be issues with licensing, but there are tons of 1st Party content that simply never gets represented & most people have to resort to piracy or stupidly high prices on eBay. I want them to focus on new entires & new IP, for sure, but it would be nice to have legacy titles available.
Why should Warner Bros. worry about making Casablanca available when they can instead focus on making Aquaman 2?
@sikthvash so you want the Virtual Console to expand. I'd agree. Too bad Nintendo hasn't figured out it's value. Steam is universal. VC could be. Imagine a VC you could have on PC or Switch. Or hell even Playstation or Xbox.
@Fizza I third in the agreement with @Buizel
I sure do enjoy playing my Paper Mario Thousand Year Door and F-Zero GX on my Nintendo Switch!
Oh wait....
Sony has been offering PS2 games for download since, what, 2008 or so? Wii U offered a selection of Wii games for download.
In 2022, people are asking for GBA/GB games over Gamecube games, a console that has never received its due. There is no reason Nintendo can’t offer these games.
Give us online Double Dash please......
Oh dear, I read this that they are not going to just release a more powerful Switch: “when we release new hardware in the future, we would like to showcase unique video games that could not be created with pre-existing hardware”. I hope they don’t screw up the successor ala Wii U
I'd choose GBA games if I could own them digitally but as it's a subscription service...just focus on Mario Odyssey 2 already, jeez
@Krysus Definitely! They could potentially make a lot more money, especially if they offered at the very least, officially upscaled games for N64 library and up.
This sounds like Nintendo wanting to start from scratch again like the Switch did which if that's the case, it'll definitely massively backfire. Backwards compatibility is an expectation nowadays.
@EliJapan The Wii U really was just a more powerful Wii. It was the Switch that actaully changed things (for the better).
@Dr_Luigi we literally want more reasons to give them money and they don’t understand why that’s a potential good thing for them.
@Grumblevolcano Why? If you can make a great console with good hardware and a killer feature? You don't want to be stuck in the past with the last console's games.
Since they no longer have to shift their attention between a handheld and home console, they can easily focus on both retro and new gaming. It doesn't make sense for Nintendo to focus solely on retro games. We need both new and old games. New ones to experience new types of gameplay in franchises we love, or new franchises and old games for preservation and nostalgia. The Switch is my most played Nintendo console specifically because it offers both. Although I still wish for GBA games and many retro games are missing from the NSO library
Please sir, I just want to play F-Zero on native hardware without spending triple digits ☹
@Grumblevolcano The Switch doesn't have backwards compatibility... It surely didn't backfire for Nintendo.
I just want to be able to buy pilot wings 64 on the switch without no subscription shenanigans
If it’s easy, that implies it doesn’t take too much time and energy, so… can we walk and chew gum at the same time, please, Nintendo? I mean if I guess I had to choose between only new games and only old games, I’ll go with new games (though it’s not exactly an easy choice, given how much I love Nintendo’s backlog), but that is a ridiculous false dichotomy!
Speculation: SM talked new hardware and new unique gaming experiences. Since metaverse/AR/VR is trending, will we see Big N’s release…a Virtual Boy successor? Ninty seemed to try to follow the 3D TV fad with the 3DS…
New experiences rarely beat nostalgia.
The new console needs to be backwards compatible with the Switch, but I don't want them to go the Microsoft way.
Who talked and talked about backward compatibility and then it turned out that this was caused by the lack of new games.
@Pillowpants As time goes on, people have different expectations. Switch was released at a time when PC was the only system with proper backwards compatibility (PS4 had nothing meanwhile XB1 had some 360 games). Meanwhile now you have PC, PS5 and Series X|S with last gen backwards compatibility where the only games which don't run are very few PS4 games in PS5's case (Ubisoft is the big problem there) and Kinect games in Series X|S case.
Given that random fans have been doing it for decades, I'm sure Nintendo could pretty easily set up and maintain a digital library of most if not all of their games from previous generations, and keep it continuously supported and updated on all their future hardware. The problem is that doing so is not in their best interests. An old game's monetary potential is largely dependent on people's nostalgia for it, and people don't get as nostalgic for things that they can still easily access at any time.
@Grumblevolcano well, as long as Nintendo is going to make a Switch 2 we should be good. The 3DS was backward compatible with DS and the DS with GBA. There's a good chance the new system will be more like an iteration of the Switch like the DS > 3DS. I have my hopes about that at least. But if history has taught us anything it's that Nintendo does what Nintendo does best: Their own thing.
Focus mainly on the future, but make the past easily accessible too. NSO and future iterations of it, should come with every 1st party game from NES to the Wii, available near day one.
Remakes and remasters should have some focus too.
Wow this article REALLY missed the point Miyamoto was making.
His main point was that any future Nintendo system would be compatible with current (ie switch) games because it will built from the same technical basis. And even if it's not technically compatible, porting modern games to new platforms is much easier than it used to be.
He brings up VC as a past example. Those games had to be "modified" to run on Wii hardware, but those VC versions were still compatible with Wii U because Wii and Wii U share the same technology.
The whole point of the conversation was to reassure people that the newer systems will of course be backwards compatible thanks to modern standardization. He's not talking about NSO or retro gaming at all, and wasn't trying to rule it out in the future.
I can walk into a library and find books written over 100 years ago. I can download an ebook app and have access to old books and movies 40+ years old. No one is asking for old games to be a focus. People are just asking for a means of accessibility.
Reading between the lines, I'm getting the feeling Nintendo will go experimental again with the Switch successor. Am excited and scared at the same time.
I can't see the Switch 2 not using existing Switch cartridges, but they'll likely be a lot cheaper to manufacture when compared to 2017, and I envision cross-generation compatibility, where developers can allow for enhanced performance/resolution etc. when played on the most up-to-date hardware, similar to how many Game Boy Color games were compatible on regular old Game Boys.
Lol sure thing
Occasional reminiscing and nostalgia is good and all, but one of the worst things anyone can do is live in the past. We learn from the past to secure our future. Looking forward to Nintendo's future innovations (as long as we don't drop the hybrid console design).
„Nintendo’s strength is in creating new video game experiences, so when we release new hardware in the future, we would like to showcase unique video games that could not be created with pre-existing hardware.“
So Switch 2 will not just be a more performant evolution of the Switch concept, but will have some kind of gimmick. I‘d prefer the original Switch concept, because it’s simple, gimmick-free and great.
One of the problems Nintendo has is they have to test the heck out of their games being emulated and that also includes the game being somehow hijacked to insert code to jailbreak the Switch. The 3DS was FILLED with issues like this. And Nintendo has a massive reputation when it comes to games playing right.
Tap here to load 55 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...