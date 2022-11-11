Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Supergonk (a publishing name that always gives us a giggle) has announced that its latest racing title, Warp Drive, will be coming to Switch on 1st December, 2022, and in this one, you're supposed to take the short cuts.

The studio brought us Trailblazers back in 2018 - a strange racer-meets-Splatoon-type game where you painted the track as you drove around it - and now it has set its sights on another beloved Nintendo classic to combine with its racing formula. F-Zero is clearly the inspo behind this one, with the karts hovering around their futuristic setting and making all kinds of wizzes and bangs as they go.

Warp Drive is presented with some pretty crisp-looking cel shaded visuals too, which certainly look to complement the comic book-y effects of speed boosts and explosions. Looking at the trailer, we might even say that this style is driving faster than it should be, with all of the flashing colours and tight turns meaning that there is a lot going on while you are trying to concentrate on the track.

For the official word on the game's features as well as a look at those bright graphics, check out the following from Supergonk:

WARP DRIVE is fast-paced racing with a brand new way to drive: TELEPORT around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes! Get behind the wheel of a powerful QUAD ROTOR to test your creative driving abilities. Race on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and drive up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle! UPGRADE your quad rotor in-between races, gradually improving its abilities, parts and appearance. Follow the advice of your outspoken manager, Lenny, or just ignore whatever he says... what do aliens know about racing, anyway?! Use deadly HOMING MISSILES to smash opponents, or lay traps with BOMB MINES. Drive smartly, battle rivals, boost fast and warp your way to victory!

The game will release on 1st December, 2022 for £22.49. It's Switch eShop page is up already, so be sure to check it out and decide if the teleportation racer is worth that price point - or if you are better to stick to playing F-Zero X on the Switch's N64 library until a sale warps into frame.

