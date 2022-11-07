It may come as no surprise that we here at Nintendo Life love the Switch. Did it manage to solve problems with portability that we didn't even know we had? Yes it did. Did it bring everyone back round to Nintendo when the Wii U had managed to do otherwise? You betcha. Is Joy-Con drift rapidly becoming the bane of our lives. Well, yeah kinda. Fortunately, we've made a video which addresses just that.
That's right, drift is still a problem, and we are still upset about it. There is no Switch issue so painful as trying to move one way while your on-screen character seems determined to move another, and that's all thanks to a little piece of dirt (dust, fluff, toast or otherwise) sneaking into the controller and ruining your day.
So how do we get out of this? Are we doomed to be slaves of the drift for all eternity? We think not - or, more accurately, the lovely Alex from our video squadron thinks not. This week, he has laid down the basics of Joy-Con drift, explaining how it comes about, how it can be avoided, and, most importantly, what companies can do in the future to ensure that it never happens again.
All this and more is shared in our recent video, which you can watch down below. Of course, Joy-Con drift is fixable (we even have a guide for how to do it yourself), but alternative approaches to controller development always pique our interest nonetheless.
Is the future of gaming really drift-free? You'll have to watch and find out!
What do you make of our thoughts? Drift on down to the comments and let us know!
Comments (8)
Yeah I want pro joycons
@Eagly JoyPros?
For as long as Nintendo keeps relying on software to "fix" drift, we won't ever get as high quality of controllers as we used to.
@KayFiOS 'ProCons' the most debatable controllers the world has ever seen XD
What are the actual odds of a joycon drifting? I've got an og switch l, and a lite. I've never had a problem, and I've played around 1000 hours on each one.
@KayFiOS something like that
I have been experimenting with the King Kong 2 Pro one and I rather like it. I think with most recent firmware there's less input lag. I tend to play wired and don't use gyro aiming so I haven't noticed the same issues. I have been abusing the hell out of it to try to test the limits of the sticks.
@ModdedInkling The N64 had way less durable analog sticks.
I don’t expect controllers to work perfectly in a thrift shop 10 years later, but I do expect them to work for a couple of years.
