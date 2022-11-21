The Wii U is now ten years old. Crazy, right?

The successor to the WIi launched back in November 2012 to - shall we say - lukewarm reception. Nevertheless, for fans of Nintendo, it remains a quaint and beloved entry to the company's console line-up, introducing the likes of Splatoon, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and ZombiU to the masses.

There's a lot to discuss when it comes to the Wii U, including what really went wrong with Nintendo's approach to the console, and what we think of it today, five years after the launch of the Switch. So, in the spirit of continuing to make everyone feel so very old, our lovely video producer Zion has brought Staff Writers Kate Gray and Jim Norman to discuss everything Wii U. Enjoy!