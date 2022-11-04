November is a busy month in the world of gaming, and in just a few weeks, the new Pokémon games Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will arrive on the Nintendo Switch. That's not all, though. A brand new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED is now also available in select regions.

YouTube channel Gaming Boulevard has already got its hands on one of these units and has now uploaded an unboxing video - showing off all the neat details on both of the Joy-Con, the dock (there's even a Poké Ball on there), and the Switch itself.

As previously noted, the back of the unit features a lovely design based on the game's new starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. The dock is a shiny pearl white and features the two new legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon.

This product is available later today in the US and UK for $359.99 / £319.99.