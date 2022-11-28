We've got the latest UK boxed charts data and its looking fairly self-explanatory this week, with FIFA 23 reclaiming its crown to take the spot in the midst of the 2022 World Cup.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has also climbed a couple of spots this week to come in at number two, knocking Pokémon Violet down to third place. Pokémon Scarlet, in the meantime, slipped down a few more rungs of the ladder to claim the sixth spot, landing just behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and God of War Ragnarok.

Sonic Frontiers, the latest effort from Team Sonic at Sega, saw a healthy boost in sales this week to come in at number seven, likely due to a number of retail discounts which saw the game's price fall as low as £32.99 for Black Friday.

The only new entry for this week is Ubisoft's Just Dance 2023 Edition, which came in at number nine. The game sold particularly well on the Switch, accounting for 83% of the split between platforms. We just feel sorry for all the folks who were perhaps expecting to see a proper cart inside the box, only to be greeted by a download code.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

Last Week This Week Game 3 1 FIFA 23 5 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 1 3 Pokémon Violet 8 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 5 God of War Ragnarok 2 6 Pokémon Scarlet 10 7 Sonic Frontiers 9 8 Nintendo Switch Sports - 9 Just Dance 2023 Edition 11 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

[Compiled by GfK]

