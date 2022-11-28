We've got the latest UK boxed charts data and its looking fairly self-explanatory this week, with FIFA 23 reclaiming its crown to take the spot in the midst of the 2022 World Cup.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has also climbed a couple of spots this week to come in at number two, knocking Pokémon Violet down to third place. Pokémon Scarlet, in the meantime, slipped down a few more rungs of the ladder to claim the sixth spot, landing just behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and God of War Ragnarok.
Sonic Frontiers, the latest effort from Team Sonic at Sega, saw a healthy boost in sales this week to come in at number seven, likely due to a number of retail discounts which saw the game's price fall as low as £32.99 for Black Friday.
The only new entry for this week is Ubisoft's Just Dance 2023 Edition, which came in at number nine. The game sold particularly well on the Switch, accounting for 83% of the split between platforms. We just feel sorry for all the folks who were perhaps expecting to see a proper cart inside the box, only to be greeted by a download code.
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
3
|1
|FIFA 23
|
5
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
1
|3
|Pokémon Violet
|
8
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|5
|God of War Ragnarok
|
2
|6
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
10
|7
|Sonic Frontiers
|
9
|8
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|9
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
11
|10
[Compiled by GfK]
Have you purchased any of the top ten this week? Let us know what you picked up in the comments below!
Comments (24)
Gross. I was hoping that Just Dance 2023 would absolutely tank thanks to there being no cartridge/disc in the case for the first time in the series. Even more baffling is that these also account for mostly full-priced sales as opposed to a heavy discount, where I might be inclined to feel a little more charitable.
But it could also be the case that people didn't know any better, and simply picked up a copy assuming that there would be a cartridge/disc in the case (despite warnings to the contrary).
Just Dance on Top 10 was the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. 🤢
Peoples really like terrible stuffs this day.
Oh, well...
At least I have better taste.
Fifa? Wow. How can a game with folks running after a ball be ahead in charts?
Oh dear! mario kart beating god of war already!!
@prismt It's the most popular sports in the world, there's a world cup right now, the game was discounted for Black Friday and Fifa has been the top selling game in the UK every year for more than a decade now.
@Sisilly_G Maybe people don't care.
@prismt It's almost like theres currently a Football World Cup (the european one, not handegg) going on
@BTB20 bingo!
@prismt the UK is football land, it's the national obsession for a majority of the population. Sadly.
Ooof, multiplatform Sonic Frontiers taking a big discount two weeks after launch but still can't outsell 5 year old Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
It is the console sales numbers I am interested in. Microsoft were practically giving the Series S away so if it isn't the best selling console this past week they really have a struggle on their hands.
@KindofaBigDeal MK8D is a machine. It outsells every game eventually. The game is really almost nine years old and has on,y dropped out of the top ten for two or three weeks at most. I would think everyone who wants a copy has one by now,
@rockodoodle
"I would think everyone who wants a copy has one by now" Evidently not considering it has been in the top 10 for 5 years straight!
Just appears to be there is a law that if you buy a Switch you also buy MK8D! Anyone who does is getting a stellar game so not a bad thing.
Seems like the Switch hardware sold very well last week. In addition to the charts here, MK8 Deluxe surged up the eshop charts from like 20th to 6th in a day which I'm pretty sure was a result of the Black Friday Switch deal (Switch v2 + MK8 Deluxe digital code + 3 months NSO). The game is currently in 5th on the eshop.
Wish I hadn't brought Sonic Frontiers at full price now (Series X version) Didn't think it would go down in price so quickly!
Wonder what the breakdown is for Sonic Frontiers this week?
@dew12333 Why oh dear? It sold 5.1 million copies in 3 days so I don't think Sony will be to concerned. Plus 79% of their sales are now digital so physical charts means nothing.
Give it a couple of weeks and MK8 will be out selling both pokemon, will you say the same thing then? MK8 is a beast, it's almost a guaranteed sale with a switch.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Same, though I did buy it on Steam on a key website and that’s sticking at £41 for now so I don’t know how long it’ll take for that to drop significantly. Still it’s nuts how quickly Sonic games drop in value, it’ll be between £15/20 by the end of the year (on Xbox/PlayStation at least)
@Serialsid I appreciate fans of other things may want to see this that way, I would if it was the other way around.
That really sucks that the playstation is fuelling the digital only world, shame on them .
@AmplifyMJ Switch came out on top at 37% followed by PS5 at 35%. Xbox Series made up 15% and PS4 13%.
@prismt "Why do people like the thing I dont like"? Also, it's the most popular sport in the world. So there's that. Let people enjoy what they enjoy.
Sonic only £29 @ Smyths
@Olliemar28 great thank you for the extra information 😊
