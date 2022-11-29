Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ubisoft is rebooting the classic RTS city-building series The Settlers in 2023 with the launch of The Settlers: New Allies.

While the French publisher has already been sharing regular updates, in the latest development video, it was revealed the game would also be coming to the Nintendo Switch and other console platforms.

According to Ubisoft, all the versions of the game will have cross-progression and cross-play with every other platform. More news will be shared via the website in the near future.

The console versions of the game are expected to launch at some point after the 17th February 2023 PC release, so we'll let you know when we hear more.

Would you be interested in checking out this new entry? Any fond memories of the earlier entries? Comment below.