At this point, word of a new Mario game would have a whole host of Nintendo fans super jumping for joy - finally breaking away from the five-year gap that has followed in Super Mario Odyssey's wake. While there is nothing official to speak of on this front just yet, we have now seen a teaser trailer for an upcoming Super Mario Bros. 3 mod - named 'Super Mario Bros. 3 +' - which looks to bring a boat-load of new mechanics to the NES classic.

Created by @infidelity_nes and due to be published on romhacking.net during the Thanksgiving holiday break later on this month, the mod appears to take everything that we loved about the original game and dial it up to 11 with some interesting added content. Chief among these extras appears to be the addition of Princess Toadstool and Toad as playable characters. The princess is in another castle you say? Well we can see her out there chucking fire balls like it's nobody's business.

The teaser trailer (shown in the tweet above) is a noteworthy parody of the original game's 1990 advertisement - they really don't make trailers like they used to - and in amongst the shots of fans chanting Mario's name, we get a look at the modified game in all of its retro glory.

If you look closely at the trailer, you might even spot some extra new features that appear to be added to the game including wall jumps and the ability to super jump right out of a ground pound. Of course, this is only a teaser so there isn't too much more that we can confirm for the moment, but what is apparent is that Mario and co. have developed some serious parkour skills.

The mod's creator has been keeping us updated with their development on Twitter. At last count, the modder confirmed that they had a few beta testers running the game and it appeared to be full steam ahead for the proposed release date later this month while the creator continues to "tighten some stuff up." On top of this, infidelity confirmed that the mod will be available to play on real hardware for that authentic retro experience.

Here's hoping that the next few weeks go smoothly and we have the chance to play a 'new' Mario game soon - well, sort of.