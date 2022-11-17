Black Friday is upon us once more, and this Canada-only deal on the Nintendo Switch is well worth a look if you're hoping to get a new Switch or the OLED model in time for Christmas.

The deal is being held at the Real Canadian Superstore, a chain of supermarkets across Canada, with similar Switch deals held at other stores in the same chain, like the Atlantic Superstore.

There are two flavours of this deal:

1. The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle

Buy the Nintendo Switch bundle with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership in store only on the 20th November for $399.99 CAD, and earn 100,000 PC Optimum points, which is valued at $100 of store credit (note — you will have to add on something small to bump the 399.99 up to 400 for this deal).

2. The Nintendo Switch OLED

If you're looking to upgrade, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is also included in the Black Friday sale. You can get either the white or neon red/blue version for $449.99 CAD and earn 25,000 PC points for each $100 spent, which means that the OLED model will get you 100,000 points on its own — and more if you buy some games or accessories for it.

Mario Party Superstars has also been discounted from $79.99 to $54.99 with a purchase limit of two per customer.

For those in Canada who don't live near a Real Canadian Superstore, your offer may even be a bit better — Atlantic Superstore is offering 15,000 points for every $50 spent on electronics, which means that a $449.99 Switch OLED will net you 120,000 points, or $120 CAD in store credit. Check your local store's flyer for 17th-23rd November to find out!

Needless to say, you're unlikely to ever find a really good deal on Switch that discounts the console by $100, but for some of you, saving as much money on groceries (or, better yet, Christmas presents) might be worth it.

Thanks to mobilesyrup for the tip. Let us know if you end up taking advantage of one of these deals!