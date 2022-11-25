Mario Kart Tour has announced its latest big update and it will be a familiar one to players who have stuck with the game over the past few years. Yes, Peach and Bowser are once againt butting heads in the 'Peach Vs. Bowser Tour'. The new event will introduce the DS classic Peach Gardens course to the rotation and asks players to join either Team Peach or Team Bowser.
The new tour will launch on 29/11/2022 at 10pm PT / 30/11/2022 at 7am CET. Here's your look at each team's members:
Not only that, but the new update will also bring with it a fresh wave of Mii Racing Suits, including the Rocky Wrench Mii Racing Suit.
Obviously, here at Nintendo Life, we've got our eyes firmly cast on the upcoming release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's new wave of courses for its Booster Course Pass, due to arrive on December 7th, 2022. Still, this might be a great way to pass the time until then!