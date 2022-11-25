Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mario Kart Tour has announced its latest big update and it will be a familiar one to players who have stuck with the game over the past few years. Yes, Peach and Bowser are once againt butting heads in the 'Peach Vs. Bowser Tour'. The new event will introduce the DS classic Peach Gardens course to the rotation and asks players to join either Team Peach or Team Bowser.

The new tour will launch on 29/11/2022 at 10pm PT / 30/11/2022 at 7am CET. Here's your look at each team's members:

Here are the team members for the Peach vs. Bowser Tour in #MarioKartTour ! Here's Team Bowser! Which team are your favorite drivers on? pic.twitter.com/0A1gea2s2C November 25, 2022

Not only that, but the new update will also bring with it a fresh wave of Mii Racing Suits, including the Rocky Wrench Mii Racing Suit.

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 20 in #MarioKartTour ! New Mii Racing Suits are coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/q3dmWh5vem November 25, 2022

Obviously, here at Nintendo Life, we've got our eyes firmly cast on the upcoming release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's new wave of courses for its Booster Course Pass, due to arrive on December 7th, 2022. Still, this might be a great way to pass the time until then!