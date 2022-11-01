The Pokémon Company is partnering with sports brand PUMA to create a range of suede sneakers for both adults and kids, and they're pretty darn swish. It's got us seriously considering whether we've got enough... drip? Is that how the kids say it?

Shared on Twitter by PKMN_Style (thanks PokéJungle!), the five different shoes represent Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, and rather than going all over the top, there are subtle design differences to make each pair unique.

Inside the shoe, there's a silhouette of the Pokémon (or Pichu for Pikachu), and there are different designs on the soles to match the respective Pokémon. There's a little type symbol on the back of each shoe, and a cute little charm featuring your chosen Pocket Monster. And of course, they all match the colour of their Pokémon, but in a way that isn't too garish.

We think our trainer game — both in Pokémon trainer terms and shoe terms — will be greatly improved by these. Take a look at them and see if you agree!

The shoes haven't officially been announced yet, though a few different retailers are listing the shoes online right now. Kids Foot Locker has the children's shoes priced at $90, with a release date of 12th November. We'll likely hear from The Pokémon Company or PUMA soon about where, and when, we can get our hands (or feet?) on these shoes.



What do you think of the shoes? Will you be catching them all when they drop? Get your shoes on and head down to the comments to tell us!