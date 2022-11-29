The colossal holiday sale madness known as Black Friday or Cyber Week has just ended, with Cyber Monday wrapping up the weekend of deals.
Adobe Analytics has assembled a bunch of graphs and stats for this year's shopping trends, and to no one's real surprise, the Nintendo Switch is way up there as one of the most sought-after purchases. The Nintendo Switch was also one of the favourites from Black Friday in 2021.
Among the top purchases and searches over the weekend were:
- Nintendo Switch
- Xbox Series X
- PS5
- Roblox
- God of War Ragnarök
- Madden 23
It seems spending is slowing down overall, with just 2.5% growth from last year's revenue, but that's with a whopping $210 billion spent over the holiday weekend. Black Friday might seem like the holiday where people buy the most, but Cyber Monday pulled in almost $12 billion compared to Black Friday's $9 billion. You can read more insights on Adobe's blog.
Did you purchase a new Nintendo Switch or anything gaming-related over the weekend? Tell us in the comments — and let us know how much you saved. We love a good deal.
[source business.adobe.com]
Not surprising that Switch is the holiday ticket. The game deals didn’t seem as good this year to me though.
I wish I can purchase PS5 machine since I already have some PS5 games first. 😟
@Ryu_Niiyama well, I got Sonic Frontiers for ~$30 so I can't complain. Fun game, imo.
Yay consumerism!!
Got $30 off on a Switch Lite for my wife and son to share come Christmas time…. And then bought the digital version of Splatoon 3, so we will be able to play together in the near future.
I don't like the principle of black Friday, but I couldn't ignore the opportunity to get a Switch OLED for £187
I got a handful of Series X games, as well as Horizon Forbidden West on PS4. I also got Pokémon Scarlet but that wasn’t a Black Friday deal lol.
Heading to year 6 and still selling like hotcakes. When Nintendo get it right they nail it. My only worry is that if they veer away from the Switch, they will get it wrong again. They do have form for it,
I already have an OG switch from day 1. I am however getting a killer 1440p monitor for my gaming PC today!! I can't wait!!
Got Pokemon scarlet and violet steelbook edition for less than 1 euro and also Immortals Fenyx Rising with all the extra dlc for about 25 euros 👌
Xbox Series S were on top too. Lowest price only 190 bucks in many countries.
Insane price.
@Anti-Matter
Don't worry, you'll get one eventually. They're becoming increasingly common now.
I managed to get mines bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, a second DualSense, and a charging station from Costco's website, of all places. The number of scalpers will definitely decrease.
