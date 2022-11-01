Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's time to get your LEGO brick lightsabers out once again — LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition is out now on Switch (and all platforms), which means that a bunch of new characters are also on the way.

This bundled release contains the base LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game and also includes six new character packs in Character Collection 2, bringing an additional 30 characters to the galaxy. All 7 character packs from Character Collection 1 are already included in this release as well. Character Collection 2 is being rolled out throughout the month, and if you already have the base game, you can buy each pack from Collection 2 individually for £2.49/$2.99 each or as a bundle for £11.99/$14.99 from the eShop. Alternatively, Collection 1 & 2 can be bought together for £19.99/$24.99.

From today, two packs based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation are already available — though R2-D2 is wearing a sweater for some reason...On 15th November, Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be joining the block battle for the galaxy, with Andor and The Book of Boba Fett's casts joining on 29th November.

Here's a list of all the characters coming in each pack:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Captain Rex

Darth Maul

Asaji Ventress

Savage Opress

Gar Saxon

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Hawaiian shirt)

Darth Vader (Hawaiian shirt)

Finn (Hawaiian shirt)

Emperor Palpatine (Beachwear)

R2-D2 (Winter sweater)

Star Wars: Rebels

Sabine Wren

Ezra Bridger

Admiral Thrawn

Kanan Jarrus

Hera Syndulla

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ben Kenobi

Darth Vader

Reva (Third Sister)

Grand Inquisitor

Fifth Brother

Andor

Cassian Andor

Luthen Rael

Syril Karn

Supervisor Dedra Meero

Bix Caleen

The Book of Boba Fett

Krrsantan

Cad Bane

Cobb Vanth

Peli Motto

The Armorer

If you pick up the Galactic Edition from the eShop today, you'll get a classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character for free — and you can't get him anywhere else yet, either! The Galactic Edition is £69.99/$69.99. So if you've been holding off, this complete bundle is the right time to jump into one of the best Star Wars games, and best LEGO games, ever.