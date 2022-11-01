It's time to get your LEGO brick lightsabers out once again — LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition is out now on Switch (and all platforms), which means that a bunch of new characters are also on the way.
This bundled release contains the base LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game and also includes six new character packs in Character Collection 2, bringing an additional 30 characters to the galaxy. All 7 character packs from Character Collection 1 are already included in this release as well. Character Collection 2 is being rolled out throughout the month, and if you already have the base game, you can buy each pack from Collection 2 individually for £2.49/$2.99 each or as a bundle for £11.99/$14.99 from the eShop. Alternatively, Collection 1 & 2 can be bought together for £19.99/$24.99.
From today, two packs based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation are already available — though R2-D2 is wearing a sweater for some reason...On 15th November, Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be joining the block battle for the galaxy, with Andor and The Book of Boba Fett's casts joining on 29th November.
Here's a list of all the characters coming in each pack:
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Captain Rex
- Darth Maul
- Asaji Ventress
- Savage Opress
- Gar Saxon
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Hawaiian shirt)
- Darth Vader (Hawaiian shirt)
- Finn (Hawaiian shirt)
- Emperor Palpatine (Beachwear)
- R2-D2 (Winter sweater)
Star Wars: Rebels
- Sabine Wren
- Ezra Bridger
- Admiral Thrawn
- Kanan Jarrus
- Hera Syndulla
Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ben Kenobi
- Darth Vader
- Reva (Third Sister)
- Grand Inquisitor
- Fifth Brother
Andor
- Cassian Andor
- Luthen Rael
- Syril Karn
- Supervisor Dedra Meero
- Bix Caleen
The Book of Boba Fett
- Krrsantan
- Cad Bane
- Cobb Vanth
- Peli Motto
- The Armorer
If you pick up the Galactic Edition from the eShop today, you'll get a classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character for free — and you can't get him anywhere else yet, either! The Galactic Edition is £69.99/$69.99. So if you've been holding off, this complete bundle is the right time to jump into one of the best Star Wars games, and best LEGO games, ever.