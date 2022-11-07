Dotemu and Tribute Games' fantastic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has been updated to version 1.0.4, bringing with it a handful of small tweaks and bug fixes to help tighten up the brawler even more.
Shared on Steam by the developers (thanks, Nintendo Everything), many of these changes are for the PC version of the game, though others are for all console versions.
Like a delicious pizza, we just keep coming back for more, and this latest update allows for Party Codes, where you can create rooms for matchmaking with friends, to be shared online.
Here are the full patch notes for version 1.0.4:
Version 1.0.4, 7th November 2022
NEW FEATURE
Party Codes (ONLINE):
- You can now share Party Codes (five letters only) for easier matchmaking with friends who can now jump in via Join Party Code. Those are displayed at the bottom of the host's party panel.
IMPROVEMENT
Online:
- The difficulty is now displayed for each lobby when looking for online games
- Remapped the kick button to prevent misclick in the host's party panel
Controller
- Fixed displaying Xbox glyphs when playing with a PS5 controller and the Steam Input feature disabled.
FIXES
Gameplay:
- Fixed long respawn delay after falling in holes in single-player mode
Online:
- Fixed rare issues with enemies becoming invincible when a player quits the game
- Fixed client-side Chrome Dome sometime invincible when it shouldn't be
- Fixed Krang's torso not receiving any damage from clients, only the host
- Fixed clients sometimes not unlocking a cameo that the host found
- Fixed infinite online sign-in when Epic Launcher isn't installed
Controls
- Fixed keyboard custom key binding only taking into account the first local player
We're still playing Shredder's Revenge months after it launched — it really is that darn good — but we're especially glad to see matchmaking made that much easier with friends online.
Are you still enjoying TMNT: Shredder's Revenge? Shout "cowabunga" in the comments if you are!
Comments (9)
great game, i have the physical copy, i love the teenage mutant ninja turtles and im 36, still watch the original cartoon on dvd and have vhs tapes too
The fact that I had not gotten my physical copy of this game yet and Best Buy already got theirs means Limited Run Games is doing a very bad job of running productions of these games. Seriously it shouldn't take this long.
Damn I was really hoping they'd add in the four different shades of green for each turtle. It's such a visceral part of my Turtles in Time memories that I've been waiting for it to come to the new game before playing
@Serpenterror I received my copy from LRG last week, so they're getting there. To be fair, this was one of the shorter waits I've had with them, but still, they need to work on getting these out faster.
I love the game but would love some more levels or some more modes.
Its superb, but needs more levels or modes.
I really enjoyed it, but it hasn't stuck with me as much as SoR4 has. I think probably because they are different approaches. TMNT is clearly a home version of an arcade game; whereas SoR4 is a console game. They play pretty much like that. That's fine. They server different parts of the market. I hope we see more of both IP.
This game was super overrated. The combat is very shallow to other modern beat em ups like SOR4 and Fight N Rage. Hell, it's even shallow compared to the SNES version of Turtles in Time.
@Serpenterror Which version did you order? Standard editions are shipping as we speak. Classic editions are expected before the end of Q4 2022 (by March), and Radical editions are expected Q1 2023 (between April-June).
https://limitedrungames.com/blogs/news/turtle-update-november-2022?fbclid=IwAR1zdd9n7hOiz7EisRKJSkUmienh1RIbT33OrSf6FG2Shq7G__8gEPx23m0
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...