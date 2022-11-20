Team Ninja's Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series are reportedly getting rebooted in the future.
During a company keynote at the South Korea G-Star Conference, Team Ninja's president Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned plans to reboot both of the long-running series following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 2023 and Rise of Ronin in 2024.
According to a translation (via Free Step Dodge), the slide below simply reads:
"Team NINJA's Future - Reboot of Popular Series - Images of NINJA Gaiden & Dead or Alive"
No information has been shared beyond this, but by the sounds of it, these projects are still in the very early stages - so don't expect to see anything soon.
Apart from the beach-themed spin-off Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, it's been a while since we've seen a proper Dead or Alive game on a Nintendo platform. As for the Ninja Gaiden series, we got the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection trilogy on the Switch last year.
What would you like to see next from these series? Leave your thoughts below.
[source bbs.ruliweb.com, via freestepdodge.com]
Comments (15)
Dead or Alive seems like it would be an incredibly hard sell after what an utter mess the last one was.
I would be interested in both, frankly
Cool, Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden 2 are among my all time favourite action games.
I’m almost afraid to see what a new Dead or Alive game would look like. DOA6 was a huge letdown.
Ugh I don't wanna complain since this confirms that Ninja Gaiden and DOA aren't dead but why reboot them? They don't need a reboot just carry on
Hey I won’t complain, I’m not a fan of ether, never played them, but I don’t mind.
Hope DOA goes back to more fanservice, never bought 6 after the horrifying marketing before launch.
Why tho? Those games needed brand new strong installment, not reboots.....
DoA doesn't need a reboot. Just return the series to how it was prior to the last game. And port DoA 5 LR to Switch, for god's sake!
@Ralizah Yeah, Dead or Alive 5 was very good. Wouldn't say no to rereleases of the past few games regardless.
Isn't this the second reboot of Ninja Gaiden?
I would love a Ninja Gaiden reboot. Those NES games were such a big part of my childhood. But the 3D games were not to my tastes.
Oh yes, two games i really missed. Especially Dead or alive.
Knowing modern day tecmo I literally cannot see a single timeline where this turns out not like one of the biggest disasters of all time
Since there is not a single Dead or Alive game on Switch (at least for North America) I would be happy if they just added existing games. For Ninja Gaiden, a 2D remake of the classic games could be fun.
