Team Ninja's Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series are reportedly getting rebooted in the future.

During a company keynote at the South Korea G-Star Conference, Team Ninja's president Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned plans to reboot both of the long-running series following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 2023 and Rise of Ronin in 2024.

According to a translation (via Free Step Dodge), the slide below simply reads:

"Team NINJA's Future - Reboot of Popular Series - Images of NINJA Gaiden & Dead or Alive"

No information has been shared beyond this, but by the sounds of it, these projects are still in the very early stages - so don't expect to see anything soon.

Apart from the beach-themed spin-off Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, it's been a while since we've seen a proper Dead or Alive game on a Nintendo platform. As for the Ninja Gaiden series, we got the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection trilogy on the Switch last year.

